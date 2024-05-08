Pacific Air Forces hosts Royal Thai Air Force for Mutual Cooperation Program

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux | Airmen from the U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force met for the annual Mutual Cooperation...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux | Airmen from the U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force met for the annual Mutual Cooperation Program at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2024. The MCP is a key leader engagement at the general-officer level between the two countries’ senior intelligence officers. Since 1979 MCP has been held on an annual basis with each country rotating hosting responsibilities every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux) see less | View Image Page

Pacific Air Forces hosted members from the Royal Thai Air Force for the Mutual Cooperation Program, May 7 through 10.



The MCP is a key leader engagement at the general-officer level featuring the two nations’ senior intelligence officers. Since 1979 MCP has been held on an annual basis with each country rotating hosting responsibilities every year.



“The Mutual Cooperation Program is vital to ensuring we build upon our longstanding relationship with Thailand,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Erich Novak, PACAF Commander’s mobilization assistant. “Just like those before us, it’s during these engagements where we pave the way for future generations to work together.”



Thailand is the United States’ oldest Ally in Asia, going on 191 years since the two countries established formal diplomatic relations, resulting in almost two centuries of friendship between the two nations.



MCP’s overall objectives are to build alliance capability and enhance interoperability, support the development of all Airmen and specialty career fields, and enhance understanding of matters and subjects of mutual strategic concern.



“This is where we’re able to find ways to leverage combined exercises such as Cope Tiger and Cobra Gold to deliberately build intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance processes and capabilities,” Novak said. “We plan subject matter expert exchanges and give our intelligence Airmen the opportunities to work together and develop support across both countries, which can be an incredibly powerful tool.”