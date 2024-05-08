Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Senior Master Sgt. Stanley Cruz, 19th Force Support Squadron Airmen development...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Senior Master Sgt. Stanley Cruz, 19th Force Support Squadron Airmen development advisor, speaks to attendees during the Flight Leadership Course at the Walters Community Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 17, 2024. Each panel is structured to give flight leaders a glimpse of the resources the Air Force and Team Little Rock provides Airmen and their families, as well as to individually develop participants into well rounded, knowledgeable flight leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean) see less | View Image Page

Non-commissioned officers, senior NCOs and company grade officers from across Little Rock Air Force Base attended the Flight Leadership Course (FLC), April 12 and April 15-19, 2024.



Hosted by the 19th Airlift Wing, the FLC is designed develop flight-level leaders across the installation. The course is held three times a year and is open to the 19 AW, 314th Airlift Wing, 189th Airlift Wing, 913th Airlift Group, and tenant units.



The course is broken up into six full days of instruction, each of which have their own theme; Warrior’s Edge, Know Thy Self, TacAir Anywhere & Warrior Mind Ethos, Innovation Without Barriers, Noble Airmen and Families, and Be Worthy.



Anywhere from 20-30 Active Duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian students attend the course overseen by a commander and senior enlisted leader who keep the course on track, guide discussions and provide personal insights into the topics.



In those six days, students receive roughly 25 blocks of instruction combined with regular guided discussions with guest speakers including the Military and Family Readiness Center, Family Advocacy, Equal Opportunity, Civilian Personnel and unit-level leadership.



Students discussed multiple topics such as emotional intelligence and self-awareness, ethics and progressive discipline, strategy and joint perspectives, deployments and Total Force integration, and effective communication and force management.



Each day is structured to equip flight leaders with awareness, skills, and resources needed to take care of their flights while also advancing the base’s mission. By providing Air Force and Team Little Rock resources to support Airmen and their families, and sharing leadership successes and shortcomings, the FLC aims to prepare each leader for their current role while also molding them into commanders and senior enlisted Leaders that the Air Force needs for tomorrow.