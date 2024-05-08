Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course

    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course

    Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Senior Master Sgt. Stanley Cruz, 19th Force Support Squadron Airmen development...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Non-commissioned officers, senior NCOs and company grade officers from across Little Rock Air Force Base attended the Flight Leadership Course (FLC), April 12 and April 15-19, 2024.

    Hosted by the 19th Airlift Wing, the FLC is designed develop flight-level leaders across the installation. The course is held three times a year and is open to the 19 AW, 314th Airlift Wing, 189th Airlift Wing, 913th Airlift Group, and tenant units.

    The course is broken up into six full days of instruction, each of which have their own theme; Warrior’s Edge, Know Thy Self, TacAir Anywhere & Warrior Mind Ethos, Innovation Without Barriers, Noble Airmen and Families, and Be Worthy.

    Anywhere from 20-30 Active Duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian students attend the course overseen by a commander and senior enlisted leader who keep the course on track, guide discussions and provide personal insights into the topics.

    In those six days, students receive roughly 25 blocks of instruction combined with regular guided discussions with guest speakers including the Military and Family Readiness Center, Family Advocacy, Equal Opportunity, Civilian Personnel and unit-level leadership.

    Students discussed multiple topics such as emotional intelligence and self-awareness, ethics and progressive discipline, strategy and joint perspectives, deployments and Total Force integration, and effective communication and force management.

    Each day is structured to equip flight leaders with awareness, skills, and resources needed to take care of their flights while also advancing the base’s mission. By providing Air Force and Team Little Rock resources to support Airmen and their families, and sharing leadership successes and shortcomings, the FLC aims to prepare each leader for their current role while also molding them into commanders and senior enlisted Leaders that the Air Force needs for tomorrow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 15:48
    Story ID: 470982
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course
    Team Little Rock members develop into leaders during Flight Leadership Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    development
    19th Airlift Wing
    19 AW
    Team Little Rock
    Flight Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT