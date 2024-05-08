Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | An attendee folds origami paper during the Child Abuse Prevention Fair at the Walters...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | An attendee folds origami paper during the Child Abuse Prevention Fair at the Walters Community Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 19, 2024. Throughout the year, communities are encouraged to increase awareness about child and family well-being and work together to implement effective strategies that support families and prevent child abuse and neglect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean) see less | View Image Page

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Integrated Resilience Office and Violence Prevention Execution Resiliency (ViPER) Team, in collaboration with the Family Advocacy Program, hosted a Child Abuse Prevention Fair titled “Stand Up for Children!” April 19, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



The event kicked off with opening remarks, a discussion panel and a guest speaker. Later, students and attendees participated in a variety of events to include a Virtual Reality game room, Arts & Crafts, Carnival games, Bounce House and Bingo.



NCAPM recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Throughout the year, communities are encouraged to increase awareness about child and family well-being and work together to implement effective strategies that support families and prevent child abuse and neglect.



In addition, parents and guardians were able to stop by to receive a Child Car Seat Check Event from a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, who provided education about proper seat installation.