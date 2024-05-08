Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | An attendee folds origami paper during the Child Abuse Prevention Fair at the Walters...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    19th Airlift Wing

    In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Integrated Resilience Office and Violence Prevention Execution Resiliency (ViPER) Team, in collaboration with the Family Advocacy Program, hosted a Child Abuse Prevention Fair titled “Stand Up for Children!” April 19, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

    The event kicked off with opening remarks, a discussion panel and a guest speaker. Later, students and attendees participated in a variety of events to include a Virtual Reality game room, Arts & Crafts, Carnival games, Bounce House and Bingo.

    NCAPM recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Throughout the year, communities are encouraged to increase awareness about child and family well-being and work together to implement effective strategies that support families and prevent child abuse and neglect.

    In addition, parents and guardians were able to stop by to receive a Child Car Seat Check Event from a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, who provided education about proper seat installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 15:21
    Story ID: 470978
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Stand up for children: LRAFB hosts fair to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    19th Airlift Wing
    19 AW
    NCAPM
    prevention fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT