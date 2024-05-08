TEC-U launches Foundations Instructor Course



MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s, TEC-University’s Learning Development team continues to bolster the readiness of the force. After months of development, they held their first Foundations Instructor Course on April 29, 2024, for 23 Air National Guardsmen.



“As the Air Force rolls out the Foundations courses for all components, one of the big questions we had was who is going to be teaching these courses throughout the Air National Guard,” said Chief Master Sgt. Catharine Spence, TEC-U chief.



The Air Force Foundations Courses are part of the new Enlisted Airmanship Continuum set forth by former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass in September 2023.



“Our Learning Development team took their ANG Instructor Course and condensed that into one week,” Spence said. “Instead of students learning how to develop lesson plans, we give them the Foundations Course lesson plans and help them to understand the curriculum they will be tasked with teaching at each of their units.”



“Along with a better understanding of the Foundations Course curriculum, our course gives them the tools needed to be successful instructors” said Larry McCoy, TEC- U Learning Development superintendent. “Some of the lessons include presentation skills, use of visual aids and instructor methodology.”



“Our approach to the foundations course was to make the students learning experience worthwhile” said Master Sgt. Gilbert Sandoval, TEC-U Learning Development instructor. “Through our positive feedback, I felt our team truly made an impact.”



Students in the course commented on how this course significantly improved their skills and knowledge.



TEC-U has worked with the ANG Enlisted Field Advisory Council to schedule seven classes for FY24, some here at McGhee Tyson and others located at a centralized location chosen by ANG region representatives.



Wings have received information from region representatives about the unit funded, one-week course. For information on how to register, interested Airmen can contact their wing leadership for more details. TEC-U plans to continue the course on an as-needed basis in FY25.



The TEC comprises three divisions, the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Center for EPME, TEC-U, and the Mission Support Division, representing all components of regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, who serve together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.



