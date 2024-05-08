U.S. Marine awarded Jim Kallstrom Leadership Award

Photo By Cpl. Darien Wright | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alfred Nieto, the military working dog program chief...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Darien Wright | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alfred Nieto, the military working dog program chief with Marine Corps Installations Command, poses for a photo during an award ceremony at the U.S. Marine Memorial Chapel on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 8, 2024. The ceremony took place to award the Jim Kallstrom Leadership Award to Gunnery Sgt. Nieto. The Leadership Award is earned by military police personnel who have made outstanding contributions to the development of esprit de corps, loyalty and mission accomplishment within their unit. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA – A U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Installations Command was awarded the Jim Kallstrom Leadership Award, something only earned by military police personnel, on base, May 8.

Gunnery Sgt. Alfred Nieto, the military working dog program chief for MCICOM, earned the Jim Kallstrom Leadership Award for his contributions to the development of his Marines, loyalty, and mission accomplishment within the unit.

“Gunnery Sgt. Nieto has faced all challenges head on and with a commitment that is rarely seen by his peers,” said Gunnery Sgt. Preston Thompson, a law enforcement quota manager for MCICOM and a peer of Nieto. “His work ethic and dedication to mission accomplishment not only makes a lasting impact but sets the groundwork of what is expected to be a Marine.”

The award is named after Jim Kallstrom, one of the former heads of FBI in the New York field office. His service to his country became famous across the bureau, as he made immense impacts on high-profile investigations and cases.

As the chief, Nieto mentored and encouraged his Marines to take positions of higher responsibilities, furthering their capabilities and capacity of leadership. He was also active outside of his unit, traveling from coast to coast to help train, educate and lead other MWD handlers while maintaining mission readiness at MCICOM.

“I have a phenomenal group of Marines who make me want to work extra hard, continuously,” said Nieto. “I’ve had the pleasure of leading Marines in garrison, in combat and the depot,” speaking of his time at a Marine Corps recruit training depot.

“I can’t do what I do with out you all,” he said during the ceremony.

Lt. Col. Michael Sickels, a military police officer with MCICOM and awarding official for the ceremony, nominated Nieto for the leadership award.

“Having him as part of our unit really benefits all of us,” he said. “He’s highly intelligent, sarcastic and very witty: everything you want in a gunny.”

The Jim Kallstrom Leadership Award recognizes military police who exemplify the ethos of “protect and serve”, but also “honor, courage and commitment.” Awardees should also be examples of genuine concern for the well-being of the Corps, fellow Marines and the community they serve.

To learn more about Jim Kallstrom and the award he’s named after, please visit the most recent MARADMIN regarding the award: https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/2877705/2021-kallstrom-and-security-emergency-services-civilian-awards/.