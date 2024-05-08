Idaho engineers began initial groundwork for building new school on Nevada reservation

Idaho Army National Guard engineers began the initial groundwork at the Duck Valley Reservation for construction of the Nevada Shoshone-Paiute Tribe's new school, the Owyhee Combined School.
The current school building at the reservation was deemed unfit to continue as a school and the project is part of a partnership with the tribes through an Innovative Readiness Training program. The school will include kindergarten through 12th grade for the reservation’s youth.
The 116th Brigade Engineering Battalion is conducting its annual training at the Duck Valley Reservation, May 5-16, to enhance Soldiers’ deployment-ready skills, while providing the groundwork layout for the new school and the roads leading to the school.
“IRT missions not only sharpen the skills of our Soldiers, but also provide great opportunities to make positive impacts to local communities and strengthen our relationship with the tribes,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho.
IRTs are U.S. Department of Defense driven opportunities for servicemembers to work in our communities while performing deployment readiness tasks, creating a win-win for both Soldiers and Airmen and their communities.
The Idaho National Guard will also be conducting two upcoming Nimiipuu Medical IRTs with the Nez Perce Tribe on May 13-17 and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe on May 20-24.
|05.10.2024
|05.10.2024 13:35
|470955
|OWYHEE, NV, US
|BOISE, ID, US
|4
|0
