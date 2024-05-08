"Blessing of the Hands" Ceremony Honors Nurses at Womack Army Medical Center

Photo By Jesse Leger | Chaplain (CPT) Monserrate Vergara Soto blesses the hands of a nurse at Womack Army...... read more read more Photo By Jesse Leger | Chaplain (CPT) Monserrate Vergara Soto blesses the hands of a nurse at Womack Army Medical Center during the "Blessing of the Hands" ceremony, held in honor of National Nurses Month at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The ceremony underscores the vital role nurses play in providing compassionate care to patients. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — Today, as part of the commemoration of National Nurses Month, Womack Army Medical Center hosted a solemn yet uplifting "Blessing of the Hands" ceremony, paying tribute to the dedicated nurses serving within its walls. The event, held in recognition of the tireless contributions of nurses, featured poignant remarks from Dr. (MAJ) Maxwell R. Sirkin, a respected surgeon at Womack.



Addressing the assembled nurses and other staff in attendance, Dr. Sirkin emphasized the often-overlooked aspects of healthcare that extend beyond medical expertise. "One of the things that they don't teach you in nursing school or medical school is 10cc of friendship, 10cc of a familiar face, 10cc of love, and how important that is," he said, highlighting the significance of empathy and human connection in patient care.



Acknowledging the pivotal role nurses play in the healthcare ecosystem, Dr. Sirkin lauded their frontline presence. "You are the face of army medicine... you are what the patient sees every day," he remarked, underscoring the vital importance of their compassionate care.



In a poignant reflection on the essence of nursing, Dr. Sirkin articulated a comprehensive list of virtues essential to the profession. "When you ask me after 12 years what I think of nurses and what it means to be a good nurse, I'll say it means guidance, courage, professionalism, brotherhood, loyalty, integrity, experience, insight, teamwork, compassion, grit, dedication, sacrifice, honor, love, empathy, respect, service, and humanity," he expressed, encapsulating the multifaceted nature of nursing.



Following Dr. Sirkin's remarks, the Womack ministry team, representing various faith groups, led a heartfelt prayer over the assembled nurses. In a touching display of solidarity and support, they blessed the hands of these caregivers, symbolizing the healing touch and compassionate service they offer to their patients.



The "Blessing of the Hands" ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact nurses make in the lives of those they care for, embodying the values of compassion, dedication, and service that define the nursing profession.