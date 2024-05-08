Staff in the Spotlight – Angie VanHook and Yessica Osorio

Meet Angie VanHook and Yessica Osorio, our two newest Navy ombudsmen at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp.



As administrative assistants, their dedication and enthusiasm are instrumental in ensuring the smooth operation of essential functions for the command's executive office. As newly appointed command ombudsmen, VanHook and Osorio will help ensure families have the necessary information to meet the challenges of a military lifestyle. The duties of an ombudsman include forming a communication link between the commanding officer (CO) and specializing as referral services coordinators.



Originally from Moline, Illinois, VanHook and her husband were stationed in Virginia for eight years before transitioning to RTC. She has worked in administration for the past two years, handling duties related to assisting incoming and outgoing staff members with pay-related issues and the transfer or gain process.



VanHook’s decision to join RTC stemmed from a desire to gain a deeper understanding of military life and to support the men and women who serve. With her previous background in the healthcare industry, she’s been able to use her experiences to adapt to her new role.



“When I worked in occupational therapy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I realized I needed to slow down my pace and try something new,” VanHook reflects. “Working there also helped me develop my listening and communication skills and the ability to show empathy to others. Now, in this position, I’m using those skills to better understand what our active-duty military and their families face on a daily basis.”



Among VanHook’s initial goals is to provide much-needed support for military families as they navigate change, offering resources and guidance to ease relocation challenges. Through her commitment to service and empathy for others, VanHook embodies the values of RTC and the U.S. Navy.



“My goal is to ease transition stress by providing real-time resources to families executing change of station orders,” she explains. “I want to make sure families are familiar with the roles and responsibilities of a Navy ombudsman and to make sure they are aware of the dignity and care they should expect.”



Hailing from Cadiz, Spain, Osorio brings a vibrant spirit and a wealth of life experience to her new role. While stationed with her husband in Boston and San Diego, she worked as a kindergarten teacher for seven years before beginning her role at RTC.



As a military spouse for over 13 years, Osorio is no stranger to the trials of adaptation and change. From bidding farewell to loved ones to embracing new opportunities, she navigates the tumultuous seas of military life with grace and fortitude. Yet, through it all, Osorio finds solace in the knowledge that her experiences have equipped her with the empathy and understanding needed to support others on their journey.



“The biggest challenge for me as a spouse was moving away from my family,” Osorio says. “I’m a person who is really close to my family, and it was difficult in the beginning to adapt. It’s also been hard for me to have to say goodbye to all the amazing people I’ve met at each base we’ve been stationed at.”



As an ombudsman, Osorio strives to use these experiences to support and guide military families facing similar challenges.



“My goal as an ombudsman is only to be of service to others,” she affirms. “Even though I still have a lot to learn, I hope I can support those who need it. Maybe one day they can return the favor.”



Together, Angie VanHook and Yessica Osorio exemplify the spirit of service and dedication that defines RTC and the U.S. Navy. Their unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that RTC's legacy continues to thrive, inspiring generations to come.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship, along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.

