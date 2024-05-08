Van Der Merwe Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Wyatt van der Merwe graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 9, 2024.



Van der Merwe, from Quincy, Washington, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to develop in all aspects of his life.



“Setting an example for others is important to me,” said van der Merwe. “I’ve always wanted a career that I could be proud of. As I learned more about the discipline, mission, and image of the Navy, it opened my eyes to a way of life that will help me to grow personally and professionally. My hope is that by joining the Navy, I can become a person my friends, family, and shipmates can look up to and rely on.”



Van der Merwe, 19, was homeschooled and graduated from 40K Academy in 2022, where he competed in tennis, diving, and swimming. Before enlisting, he also worked as a field technician and was responsible for duties such as replacing faulty hardware, reinstalling software, setting up networks, and dealing with other information technology (IT) related issues.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Van der Merwe is awarded a flag letter of commendation for his recognition.



Van der Merwe said the award is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“I never imagined I would win the MEA here at boot camp because of the vast number of smart, devoted, and disciplined recruits that I was around,” he said. “I was so surprised when I learned I’d won. The other recruits in my division were so supportive and excited for me, which was really motivating. I want to continue to push myself to do better and set an example as I continue my training. Receiving this award has set a positive tone for the rest of my Navy career and all the future training I’ll go on to complete for my rate.”



Van der Merwe’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commander) are Chief Hull Maintenance Technician (HTC) Tim Jakubisin, Machinist Mate 1st Class (MM1) Volker Weishuhn, and Machinist Mate 1st Class (MM1) Monika Hogan, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs were a huge source of motivation for me,” said van der Merwe. Along with my shipmates, my RDCs always pushed me in training to be the best I could be. They have gone above and beyond by not only helping me to succeed here in boot camp but also advising me on my personal life.”



Additionally, van der Merwe said his family helped push him to success.



“I couldn’t have done this without my family, friends, and my girlfriend,” van der Merwe said. “They have always supported me in everything I’ve ever done. I’m so extremely grateful for this, for all their letters and phone calls and how they’ve helped me to persevere to achieve my goals. The people I have around me are a big part of this and helped me to set the standard that I have moving forward in my Navy career."



Van der Merwe said his biggest challenge was finding his footing in a leadership role, which he struggled with initially.



“The most difficult part of boot camp was leading my division as an RCPO (Recruit Chief Petty Officer) and being a good shipmate to my fellow recruits,” said van der Merwe. “It was definitely a challenge trying to organize 90 recruits to follow the RDCs' instructions and meet their expectations. Eventually, I realized this was too much to do on my own, and I had to learn how to get everyone to buy in as a team. I received incredible support from the divisional staff and the other recruits in my division, and together, we were able to function and overcome the challenges we faced. This lesson wasn’t easy, but you can’t get things done by yourself. You need everyone to play a role; we’re all equally important.”



After graduation, van der Merwe will attend Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Prep Course followed by Aircrew Candidate School at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, where he will learn naval aviation fundamentals, intermediate water survival, aviation physiology, and advanced water survival.



Training at RTC is approximately ten weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.10.2024 10:30 Story ID: 470923 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: QUINCY, WA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Van Der Merwe Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.