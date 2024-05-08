From gold to silver at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | When U.S. Navy Ensign David Tegtmeyer openly expressed that his promotion would happen...... read more read more

Photo By Douglas Stutz | When U.S. Navy Ensign David Tegtmeyer openly expressed that his promotion would happen sooner than later with his department head at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, the initial assessment was his promotion, certainly highly deserving, would take place in another month or so. There was a slight “let’s wait and see” reaction to the Medical Service Corps officer’s assertion. No more. Tegtmeyer, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and assistant department head for NMRTC Bremerton Information Management department, was officially promoted to the next highest rank, lieutenant junior grade, by Capt. Maria Edusada, NMRTC Bremerton Director for Administration, May 9, 2024. “That ensign gold bar was probably getting a little heavy by now. Time for a silver upgrade,” quipped Edusada. Tegtmeyer helps guide vital network and computer-based support for a program consistently ranked in the upper quadrant of all Defense Health Agency medical treatment facilities. He has also been instrumental in preparing the command for updated hardware and software technology (official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page