    From gold to silver at NMRTC Bremerton

    Photo By Douglas Stutz | When U.S. Navy Ensign David Tegtmeyer openly expressed that his promotion would happen...... read more read more

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    When U.S. Navy Ensign David Tegtmeyer openly expressed that his promotion would happen sooner than later with his department head at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, the initial assessment was his promotion, certainly highly deserving, would take place in another month or so.

    There was a slight “let’s wait and see” reaction to the Medical Service Corps officer’s assertion.

    No more.

    Tegtmeyer, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and assistant department head for NMRTC Bremerton Information Management department, was officially promoted to the next highest rank, lieutenant junior grade, by Capt. Maria Edusada, NMRTC Bremerton Director for Administration, May 9, 2024.

    “That ensign gold bar was probably getting a little heavy by now. Time for a silver upgrade,” quipped Edusada.

    Tegtmeyer helps guide vital network and computer-based support for a program consistently ranked in the upper quadrant of all Defense Health Agency medical treatment facilities. He has also been instrumental in preparing the command for updated hardware and software technology (official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 10:05
    Story ID: 470919
    Location: BREMERTON , WA, US
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From gold to silver at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

