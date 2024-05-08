ESGR Bosslift highlights Pa. Guard mission, capabilities to employers

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | Pennsylvania’s chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | Pennsylvania’s chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held a Bosslift event for approximately 20 civilian employers of Pennsylvania National Guard members May 8-9 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The Bosslift includes a tour of several Fort Indiantown Gap facilities with the opportunity for the employers to try flight and weapons simulators, serves as a thank you to the employers for supporting their employees. Seeing the men and women they employ in action helps them understand what it means to be a Soldier or Airman. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve held a Bosslift event for approximately 20 civilian employers of Pennsylvania National Guard members here May 8 and 9.



The Bosslift serves as a thank you to the employers for supporting what their employees are doing for their community, commonwealth, and nation. Seeing the men and women they employ in action helps them understand what it means to be a Soldier or Airman.



“We can’t do what we do without the Soldier or Airmen, and they can’t do what they do without the support of employers like you and the support of their families,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general.



Schindler thanked the employers and said he hopes they enjoy their experience and learn about what their employees do on drill weekends and deployments.



ESGR a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the reserve components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities and provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the service members and their employers.



“We’ve been totally welcomed by the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guards,” said Martin Kuhar, chairman of the Pennsylvania chapter of the ESGR. “All of the instructors and briefers have been total professionals, and speaking on behalf of the employers, they are totally impressed with what their Soldiers would be doing on a drill weekend, while they’re training, or on a mobilization. They have a whole new appreciation of what our military does.”



The two-day event included introductions with Pennsylvania National Guard leadership explaining the Guard’s mission and operations, tours of selected Fort Indiantown Gap facilities with the opportunity to try weapons and flight simulators, and finally, a ride in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.



Jon O’Brien, with the Keystone Contractor’s Association and Timothy Chesleigh with the Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters, were among the employers’ representatives at the Bosslift.



“I feel honored to be here, it was a wonderful experience,” said Chesleigh. “I learned a lot here, and I would recommend this experience to anybody, and especially those looking for great employees.”



O’Brien and Chesleigh agreed everyone’s favorite activity was the helicopter ride over the nearby mountains to the Susquehanna River and over Harrisburg.



“We love our veterans, we love what they do for our country, and I would highly recommend this program to educate the community, educate business owners about how great the Guard is,” said O’Brien, who is also a veteran.



ESGR recognizes outstanding civilian employees of reserve component service members, nominated by those service members, with seven different awards in addition to the Bosslift program.