167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight May 2024

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Casteel is a personnel specialist for the 167th Force Support Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for May 2024.

As a personnel specialist, Casteel is responsible for assisting military personnel, creating, maintaining and auditing personnel records, conducting in and out processing of personnel, updating and maintaining personnel data systems and providing leadership with accurate data points to make force management decisions.

“Staff Sgt. Casteel's dedication to excellent customer service and outstanding performance during Sentry Unicorn exemplifies her commitment to her duties and the Air Force values,” said Lt. Col. Wayne Harrison, 167th Force Support Squadron commander. “Her ability to maintain a calm demeanor and handle complex situations with poise ensures mission success and reflects positively on the 167th FSS and the Wing. Her professionalism and work ethic set a high standard, making her an invaluable asset to the team.”

Hometown: Martinsburg, WV

Job Title: Personnelist

How long have you served in the unit? I have been in the unit for 4 and a half years.

My job here is important because: Being a personnelist is important to the 167th‘s mission because we ensure that all members records are up to date and correct so they can execute the other parts of the mission.

Civilian job: I am full-time here as a personnelist. Some of the programs I am in charge of include retirements, reenlistments/extensions, separations, DD214’s, awards/decorations, and evaluations.

Education: I have completed 90% of my Bachelors of Science degree with a concentration in Biology.

Hobbies: Some of my hobbies include reading, playing videogames, singing, playing violin, and crocheting.

Goals (military and/or civilian): One of my biggest goals right now is to get my Bachelor’s degree within the next year.

I am proudest of: I am most proud of being a role model to all of my siblings and being someone that they are able to talk to about anything.

People may be surprised to know this about me: Most people are surprised to know that I was a competitive cheerleader growing up.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: One of the more exciting things that I have done was being able to participate in the 4th of July parade with Honor Guard.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: One of the most valuable lessons I have learned is flexibility. Since my job is customer service based, you do not know what questions they may have.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: My advice would be to take any opportunity you are given to further your career, whether militarily or on the civilian side.

The best thing about working with my team is: That we are able to communicate with each other to ensure that each task is completed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.10.2024 09:27 Story ID: 470914 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight May 2024, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.