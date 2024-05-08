167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year Recognized

Photo By Senior Airman Steven Sechler | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Snyder, 167th Airlift Wing Command Chief, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Steven Sechler | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Snyder, 167th Airlift Wing Command Chief, and Col. Martin Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander, applaud Senior Airman Steven Heaton, Staff Sgt. Jordan Delinski and Master Sgt. Paul Neal during an Outstanding Airmen of the Year ceremony at the base dining facility, 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 5, 2024. Not pictured is Master Sgt. Anthony Tinsman. These Airmen won at the wing and state level competition for the Outstanding Airmen of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Steven Sechler) see less | View Image Page

A ceremony was held to recognize the 167th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 4.

The top Airmen included Senior Airman Steven Heaton in the Airman category, Staff Sgt. Jordan Delinski in the Non-commissioned Officer category, Master Sgt. Paul Noel in the Senior Non-commissioned Officer category, and Master Sergeant Anthony Tinsman in the First Sergeant category.

Addressing the honorees, Col. Martin Timko said, “I charge you to go forth and create clones of yourself. Character, dedication, work ethic, these are all things I want you to instill in our members here in the wing.”

The four Airmen also took top honors at the state level Outstanding Airmen of the Year competition.

Brig. Gen. David Cochran, Assistant Adjutant General- Air, West Virginia National Guard, attended the ceremony to present the state awards to the Airmen.

“You represented the 167th at the state level very well, and you swept the board. And that’s no easy task,” said Cochran. “I expect you to help others, bring others up, mentor a little bit. But there’s no rule that says you can’t be a three-peat champion so don’t rest on your laurels.”

Heaton was awarded the James Kemp McLaughlin award as the top Airman in the state and he won the Airman division at the regional competition.

• Senior Airman Steven Heaton is an Emergency Management Journeyman for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron. He orchestrated emergency management training for 163 personnel, compiled materials for 27 building managers, conducted Disaster Response Force Training for 75 personnel and created guides for players and inspectors for the wing’s readiness exercise. As the lead CBRN Defense Course Instructor, he facilitated 15 three-hour courses bringing the wing to a 98% training compliance rate. He served as the lead coordinator for the Wing’s CBRN All-Hazard Management Response exercise and facilitated Disaster Response Force coordination during the exercise. Senior Airman Heaton also completed 36 credit hours towards his bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster preparedness.

• Staff Sgt. Jordan Delinski is an Air Transportation Journeyman for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron. He led the Joint Inspection and loading of eight cargo increments, including 21.7 short tons of cargo and 529 kilograms of explosives, while coordinating the movement of 2 battalions in the 19th Special Forces Group. He facilitated the redeployment of the 104th Fighter Squadron as part of exercise Combat Hammer, conducting Joint and HAZMAT Inspections loading 24.8 short tons of cargo on two aircrafts, and similarly supported exercise Sunshine Rescue, inspecting and processing 56.18 short tons of cargo. Additionally, he served as the Joint Inspector for the 175th Wing during the large-scale, German led exercise Air Defender 23. Staff Sgt. Delinski sought further professional development, completing a first line supervisor course and an aerial port operations course.

• Master Sgt. Paul Noel is an Operations Intelligence Craftsman for the 167th Operations Support Squadron. He served as an Intelligence Subject Matter Expert at the West Virginia National Guard SME Exchange in Qatar. He also served as a SME for an AMC Intel Realistic Training Review Board and Formal Course Review. He designed an open-source monthly intelligence brief on relevant world threats and priority intelligence requirements providing situational awareness of world events for command staff and unit members. He oversaw the analysis and development of 20 intel scenarios for the wing’s Readiness Exercise and created numerous products to aid leadership’s decision-making process during the exercise. As a representative of Autism Speaks, Master Sgt. Noel partnered with Virginia House of Delegates to develop and implement legislation to provide classroom security cameras to protect disabled children.

• Master Sgt. Anthony Tinsman is the First Sergeant for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron. He spearheaded the development and implementation of the ANG Command Chief and First Sergeant SharePoint automations, streamlining access to and approval for professional development courses. He helped facilitate numerous disciplinary actions, meticulously following administrative procedures while prioritizing the Airmen’s well-being which fostered a culture of fairness and compassion. He facilitated open discussion sessions with the members of his squadron to gain an understanding of their needs and aided in conflict resolution which contributed to the overall well-being of his squadron. Master Sgt. Tinsman supported four wing morale events and he volunteered as a recreation league basketball coach and high school basketball camp coach.