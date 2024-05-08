Chewning assumes command of 167th Medical Group

A ceremony was held to mark the change in leadership for the 167th Medical Group, at the 167th Airlift Wing base dining facility, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 4.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dona Chewning assumed command of the 167th Medical Group and was promoted to the rank of colonel during the ceremony. She was also presented the Meritorious Service Medal for her leadership achievements while assigned as the administrator for the 167th MDG.

Chewning enlisted into the 167th Medical Group in 1997 as a medical service journeyman. She attained the rank of technical sergeant before commissioning as an education officer for her group. Additionally, Chewning served as medical readiness officer and then administrator. She is a federal civilian employee working as a management and program analyst and project manager.

Col. Martin Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony. He commented on the current state of the medical group, explaining some of its past and where he sees it in the future.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the med group, where it stands right now and what it promises for the future, especially under your leadership, which I would summarize with the word ‘mentorship’,” stated Timko. “You truly care about your Airmen and are always looking to improve upon them.”

Timko ceremoniously handed the 167th Medical Group guidon to Chewning to signify her taking command, and then she addressed the attendees of the event and explained the mission and scope of the medical group. She expanded on the requirements of the medical group to stay ready for that mission.

“I think of our support of the wing mission as two pronged,” explained Chewning. “First, we perform physicals to ensure our wing members stay healthy and ready to deploy. Second, as medics, we provide direct care during national and state emergencies. For the medical group to meet these requirements, we must continuously train and complete professional military training.”

Chewning also spoke about the culture of the group. She explained her vision for evolving this culture into the future.

“Creating a climate of trust and mutual respect is one of my top priorities,” Chewning stated. “Trust and mutual respect are built over time, through honest communication, the nurturing of a safe work environment and really listening to each other. In the medical group, everyone will have a seat at the table. Everyone’s voice will matter.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chewning addressed the members of the group directly.

“Today, we celebrate what we have accomplished, and what’s yet to come together with integrity, service and excellence,” said Chewning. “I’m honored and excited to serve in this new role as your commander for many reasons, but mostly because there’s no place I would rather be.”

