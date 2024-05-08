Georgia National Guard Soldiers return from overseas deployment

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 3rd Infantry Division Main Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 3rd Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment returned to the United States following a nine-month deployment in support of the United States European Command May 9, 2024. Photo by Lt. Col. Geoff Miller. see less | View Image Page

Nearly 50 Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 3rd Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment returned to the United States following a nine-month deployment in support of the United States European Command May 9, 2024. The Soldiers were welcomed home at Hunter Army Airfield following their mission in support of the European Defense Initiative.



With an authorized strength of nearly 100 Soldiers, the MCPOD’s mission is to provide additional personnel and support to the headquarters of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division While the 3ID MCPOD is administratively assigned to the Georgia National Guard’s 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, the 3rd Infantry Division maintains operational control over the unit during deployments and shapes unit staffing and training to meet evolving mission requirements.



The MCPOD was organized and federally recognized July 18, 1962, in the Georgia Army National Guard as Company A, 878th Engineer Battalion. Six years later, the unit was redesignated as Headquarters Company, 265th Engineer Group. The 265th provided engineering and emergency relief support following floods that inundated southwest Georgia in 1994 and was activated during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. The unit mobilized to Saudi Arabia in 1990 in support of the liberation of Kuwait and received the U.S. Navy Presidential Unit Citation for its actions. The 265th later mobilized to Iraq from 2003-2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



On February 16, 2016, Headquarters Company, 265th Engineer Group was converted to form the 3rd Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment.

Soldiers of the MCPOD mobilized to Afghanistan from 2017-2018 where they supported Train Advise Assist Command – East missions in Kapisa, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Panjshayr and Parwan provinces. Elements of the MCPOD mentored Afghan Army, police, and border patrol traveling extensively about the area of operations.

The MCPOD again deployed Soldiers to Afghanistan from 2019-2020 as part of Task Force Marne. The MCPOD operated out of Mazar e Sharif and the TAAC South Headquarters in Kandahar.