Ramstein Testing Office: Twice the capacity, twice the efficiency

Photo By Senior Airman Isaac Olivera | A classroom waits to be used in the 86th Force Support Squadron Testing Office at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Isaac Olivera | A classroom waits to be used in the 86th Force Support Squadron Testing Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2024. The 86th FSS Testing Office recently expanded its operations to possess twice the capacity of Airmen for testing. The increased capabilities ensures the testing process is more efficient in the effort of getting Airmen back to the mission sooner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY - The 86th Force Support Squadron Testing Office, the largest testing facility in the Air Force by the number of tests administered, has recently expanded its operations to enhance testing efficiency.





The facility conducts a wide range of military tests including the Weighted Airman Promotion System and other assessments.





“It is a very high demand job, especially for all the different tests for a big base like Ramstein,” said Kendra Jacks, 86th FSS test control officer.





The facility caters to over 1,900 senior airmen and 1,800 staff sergeants for WAPS testing alone. The 86th FSS Testing Office could previously accommodate 30 testers per session, or 60 Airmen per day.





Now, they have the capability to host 60 members per session. By doubling the number of testers each day, the test center is able to have a total of 1,800 available seats during a 15-day cycle.





This increase in capacity surpasses demand by more than 17% and enables the facility to still hold the title of the biggest testing facility within the Air Force.





Moreover, the new capabilities of the Ramstein Testing Office extend beyond just WAPS testing. The responsibilities of the facility also encompasses other assessments such as the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, Armed Forces Classification Test and the Defense Language Aptitude Battery.





“The electronic testing process is very smooth and very easy,” said Jacks. “We did not have any hiccups.”





The facility stands prepared to meet the diverse testing needs of military personnel. By optimizing its testing protocols and increasing capacity for official assessments, the 86th FSS Testing Office is poised to streamline operations and enhance testing efficiency for all Airmen stationed in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.