Mustang of the Week: A1C D’andre Martin

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class D'andrea Martin, 25th Fighter Squadron aviation resource manager, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2024. Martin is the first member of his family to join the U.S. Air Force, he enlisted in the military to pursue education benefits and meet new people. His efforts in pursuing personal and professional goals, exemplify the "Fight Tonight" mindset by developing himself and others as future leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea–U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class D’andre Martin, 25th Fighter Squadron aviation resource manager, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10, 2024.



Martin has made significant strides for the 51st Fighter Wing by organizing aircrew resources and activities and monitoring individual flight requirements, flying hours and aviation requirement changes.



Martin's professionalism and attention to detail enabled the launch and recovery of 25 U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs supporting Alternate Landing Strip (ALS) operations. He also validated austere take-off and landing capabilities for the 25th FS and 51st Operations Support Squadron.



His above-and-beyond attitude in providing critical aircrew support and logistics motivated and spurred healthy competition within the shop. This friendly rivalry inspires new ideas for Martin and others to make the unit more efficient and effective.



Martin and his team members were responsible for an entire week of secure and safe ALS operations. He improved the shop's “Go/No Go” instructions ensuring aircrew were identified promptly before flying.



Martin is the first member of his family to join the U.S. Air Force, he enlisted to pursue education benefits and meet new people. His aspirations exemplify the “Fight Tonight” mindset. Through his efforts in pursuing personal and professional goals, he continues to uplift his wingmen and shop.



Without aircrew members like Martin, who equip and ensure pilots are eligible to fly, base operations would be at a critical disadvantage as aircrew members may not be qualified or able to meet flying mission requirements.



Congratulations to Martin on being recognized as this week’s Mustang of the Week, and thank you for your efforts in ensuring the 51st FW safely and securely executes the mission.