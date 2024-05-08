Meritorious Unit Honor for Oregon Guard Cavalry Unit

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A Tank Commander from the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment ground guides his...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A Tank Commander from the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment ground guides his M1A2 SEP Abrams tank into the ready parking area at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho on May 9, 2024. The battalion was conducting gunnery qualification during its annual training at the combat center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard public affairs) see less | View Image Page

ORCHARD, Idaho - The 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment of the Oregon Army National Guard received the Meritorious Unit Commendation on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during their annual training at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho for exceptional service during a 2010-2011 deployment to Iraq in support of Operation New Dawn.



Col. Russell Gibson, commander of the 82nd Troop Command Brigade, presented the battalion with the unit honor during a ceremony at OCTC. The commendation recognized the unit's "exceptionally meritorious service," providing convoy security and personal protection details throughout two-thirds of Iraq from September 2010 to September 2011. Many former members of the 3-116th 2011 deployment traveled to OCTC to witness the ceremony and receive their award.



"Despite enduring over 45 improvised explosive device attacks and 100 indirect fire attacks, the battalion's mission preparedness ensured these attacks resulted in no significant casualties," Gibson said before hanging the unit streamer on the battalion's colors.



The Meritorious Unit Commendation, a prestigious award for outstanding service during armed conflict, was bestowed upon the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment. Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, the current commander, underscored the magnitude of this honor, stating, "The degree of achievement required for this commendation is the same as that which would warrant the award of the Legion of Merit to an individual."



Miller elaborated on the unit's achievements, which led to the Meritorious Unit Commendation. He highlighted their commitment to the mission and each other during the challenging deployment, where they conducted over 1,500 convoy missions and 100 personal security details, covering a staggering 140,000 miles.



Miller expressed pride in the unit's dual role, serving their local communities and the country. He stated, "Eastern Oregon can be proud of its National Guard members. They have a record of meritorious service in helping their local communities during disasters and serving overseas to defend our country. This is why the Oregon National Guard is seen as the military Service of Choice for Oregonians."



The 3-116th Cavalry, with units across eastern Oregon, traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies. Since the 2010-2011 Iraq deployment, the battalion has frequently mobilized for state missions and overseas, including Ontario's Adder Company's recent 2023 deployment, providing rapid reaction forces for U.S. Central Command in the Middle East.



