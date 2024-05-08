Surgeon General reinforces key priorities in 2024 Navy Medicine Leadership Symposium

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Ensuring the medical readiness of Sailors and Marines was the focus for more than 200 senior leaders who attended the 2024 Navy Surgeon General’s Leadership Symposium at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) headquarters, May 6-8, 2024.



The annual summit is an opportunity to learn about enterprise actions to solve challenges and align with the Navy Surgeon General’s key priorities: strengthening Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMEDS), improving deployability, enhancing quality healthcare, bolstering recruitment and retention efforts, and the Navy’s “Get Real, Get Better” model.



“The symposium showcased GRGB in action as leadership aims on removing barriers in order to deliver military healthcare at home and abroad in any environment,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Nicolas Gomez, the Force Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) at Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.



One of the key speakers, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti, discussed her priorities for America’s Warfighting Navy and the difference Navy Medicine makes for leaders in this decisive decade.



“I cannot emphasize this enough: You have my gratitude and full support. This group of professionals is a valued and vital cornerstone of the foundation that supports warfighting and our warfighters,” emphasized Franchetti. “I could not be prouder of what you all do … for our Navy, Marine Corps, and our nation … every single day.”



In addition to the CNO, the Navy’s top enlisted leader Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, spoke with leaders about strengthening warfighting competencies, professional and character development, and quality of life for Sailors.



Navy Medicine Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, stressed the critical need to invest in our people to ensure a prepared medical force for the battles ahead.



“The future of the Navy depends on the strength of our people,” said Mangaran. “I need your dedication and expertise to build winning teams that will keep our Sailors and Marines healthy and ready for the future fight.”



Leaders actively listened to each other’s perspectives, seeking common ground and fostering a culture of collaboration. Additional topics discussed included panel discussions, the 2024 Navy Medicine Campaign Order, the Culture of Excellence (COE) 2.0 program, Defense Health Agency priorities, communications strategy, combat development and integration, and a fireside chat with Navy Medicine leadership.



“What you all do every day in the current environment is, quite frankly, amazing,” concluded U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Darin Via. “Thank you for what you do.”



Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals — provides enduring expeditionary medical support to warfighters on, below, and above the sea and ashore.

