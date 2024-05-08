First Army Officer earns PhD

Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | Capt. Chante K. Burnell, exercise and planning officer, garners her graduation gown...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | Capt. Chante K. Burnell, exercise and planning officer, garners her graduation gown upon earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Higher Education Administration with a concentration in Educational Leadership at Liberty University at Lynchburg Virginia May 9. “My supportive parents raised me in faith and encouraged me to pursue my dreams,” said Burnell, a Columbia, South Carolina native. “Serving in the United States Army Reserves provided me the opportunity to complete various degrees while accomplishing my personal and professional goals.” see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas — Winston S. Churchill once stated that, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”



A quote which resonated with Capt. Chante K. Burnell, exercise and planning officer, as she received her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Higher Education Administration with a concentration in Educational Leadership from Liberty University May 9.



“My supportive parents raised me in faith and encouraged me to pursue my dreams,” said Burnell, a Columbia, South Carolina native. “Serving in the United States Army Reserves provided me the opportunity to complete various degrees while accomplishing my personal and professional goals.”



Burnell achieved her first academic milestone, a Bachelor of Art in English Literature and Language from the University of South Carolina in 2008. Soon after, she enlisted in the Army Reserves as a Utilities Equipment Repairer with the rank of specialist in 2009.



"In 2010, I gave birth to my only child, Angela," said Burnell. "This set a fire in me to pursue all my goals, while being the best role model I could be. I wanted to ensure that Angela could witness first-hand that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to."



Burnell completed a Master of Arts in Procurement and Acquisitions Management in 2012 and a Master of Arts in Human Resources from Webster University in 2015. During this time, Burnell also worked as an Army Education Counselor for more than 10 years at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. In 2018, her education was a precursor for direct commissioning as a Health Services Administrator second lieutenant.



"Helping service members and their dependents pursue their educational goals inspired me to want to focus on a career in higher education," said Burnell. "After researching the benefits of having a doctoral degree in the education field, I determined it would be most advantageous for my career to find a school and degree program that fit my goals."



In 2019, Burnell mobilized to serve with the 5th AR BDE and simultaneously began her Ph.D. journey. She also completed the Direct Commission Course, Basic Officer Leadership Course, First Army Academy, and other required Army courses.



“Capt. Burnell pursuing her education adds value to the First Army OC/T experience which provides leaders with a deeper substantive knowledge of their military profession, increases their proficiency in operational art and the practical application of doctrine, and exposes them to the challenges the Army could face in future conflicts,” said Maj. Benjamin Richer, 5th AR BDE Planning and Exercise chief. “Her knowledge and skills play a critical role in planning and designing complex training exercises and evaluations that help shape the way the Army will fight now and in the future. Burnell helps units grow warfighting skills and improve their readiness.”



Burnell is a first-generation college graduate and hopes to positively influence others.



"I encourage every one to become the star in their own life, never quit, and always keep moving toward their next goal," said Burnell. "Learning is a lifelong journey that you should not be afraid to pursue. At the end of the day, no one can ever take your knowledge."