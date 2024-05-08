US Army Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc honors fallen troops at North Africa American Cemetery in Tunisia

Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | The tombstone for an unnamed U.S. Soldier at the North Africa American Cemetery and...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | The tombstone for an unnamed U.S. Soldier at the North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial reads, “Here rests in honored glory a comrade in arms known only to God,” in Carthage, Tunisia, May 8, 2024. The cemetery is the final resting place for over 2,800 U.S. service members. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros) see less | View Image Page

TUNIS, Tunisia — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc visited the North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial in Tunis on May 7, 2024, reflecting on the incredible sacrifices made by U.S. troops in one of the pivotal theaters of World War II.



LeBlanc, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), was joined by several staff members and his personal detail as he walked through the cemetery, which is the final resting place for over 2,800 U.S. soldiers. He paused in front of the rows of white marble headstones, each marking the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers who fought and died in North Africa.



"It’s one of the most beautiful cemeteries I think I've ever been to," LeBlanc said following the tour. "You have to be here to actually see it and understand the number of service members lost.”



The North Africa American Cemetery, located with a view of the Mediterranean Sea, also honors over 3,700 service members whose remains were never recovered. The chapel and the wall of the missing display the names of these individuals, making sure their contributions are remembered.



As LeBlanc departed, he expressed gratitude on behalf of SETAF-AF for the American Battle Monuments Commission and its ongoing efforts to maintain the grounds and educate visitors about the site's historical significance.



"It's a phenomenal cemetery and a great memorial, and I personally appreciate them taking us on the tour," he remarked.



LeBlanc's visit comes during the midpoint of African Lion 2024, which marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.