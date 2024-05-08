Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4th graders tour 185th

    Kids on the ramp

    Students from the Le Mars, Iowa Gehlen Catholic 4th Grade class look at a Sioux City

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Students from the Le Mars, Iowa Gehlen Catholic 4th Grade class toured the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing this week.

    During their tour the group of students and teachers got an up-close look at a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker that is flown by the Iowa Air Guard unit.

    During the tour, airport firefighters were on hand to do some show and tell of their own with two of the unit’s large pumper trucks.

    Firefighters took time to explain some of the capabilities of the large trucks as well as the unique aspects involved in aircraft firefighting.

    This time of year, as the academic year is winding down the Air Wing at the Sioux City airport often hosts tour groups who are interested in the unit’s mid-air refueling mission. 

    While the Air Gaurd unit is based at the Sioux City, Iowa airport a significant number of 185th unit members live and work in surrounding communities like nearby Le Mars.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2024
    Story ID: 470858
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Hometown: LE MARS, IA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4th graders tour 185th, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

