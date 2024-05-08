Admissions events draw almost 200 hopeful future cadets

Photo By Stephen Roughton | U.S. Air Force Academy appointee Elias Phiri of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham,...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Roughton | U.S. Air Force Academy appointee Elias Phiri of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., poses with his uncle, Lweendo Chambwa, at the admissions photo station in Arnold Hall April 8, 2024. Almost 200 high school students and their family members visited the Academy during a series of Class of 2028 admissions events in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gaelle Ahl) see less | View Image Page

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – Almost 200 prospective cadets visited the U.S. Air Force Academy during six Class of 2028 admissions events in April. Appointees were offered a direct appointment to the Academy, the U.S. Air Force Preparatory School or a Falcon Foundation Scholarship to selected civilian colleges or preparatory schools nationwide.



Admissions staff held eight events — four in-person and four virtual — to welcome and introduce incoming and prospective cadets and their families to the Academy community, said Admissions Director Col. Candice Pipes. During the tour, appointees heard from admissions advisors, current cadets and recent graduates. Appointees were provided with expectations, how to prepare after their arrival into the Cadet Wing and the practices that lead to cadet success. These events also help establish camaraderie and a sense of belonging in the incoming class and their families, current cadets and Academy staff, Pipes said.



“We invite all of our appointees for these tours to give them one last opportunity to visit the Academy and experience our environment,” Pipes said. “We know we have highly qualified candidates who have a lot of other options. But we also feel confident that if we can get them here to see the beautiful scenery and our campus, and meet our cadets, we have a good chance they will decide on the Academy for their collegiate choice.”



Elias Phiri had already signed his acceptance letter when he visited the Academy in April with his uncle, Lweendo Chambwa. Phiri, a Hargrave Military Academy student in Chatham, Va., wants to pursue a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. His visit only reinforced his belief that he made the right decision, he said.



“Today went great for me,” Phiri said. “The program was very structured, and I got all my questions answered. In high school, I excelled in all my classes. Now I am excited to move my skill set here and become part of something bigger, along with the opportunities that come with that.”



Recently graduated second lieutenants are at the heart of admissions events. They lead briefings and walking tours of the Terrazzo and answer questions on the lifestyle of an Academy cadet. Pipes calls her admissions advisors “living, breathing examples of young people who successfully made it through the Academy, buzzing with the energy of their futures.”



As an admissions advisor, 2nd Lt. Claire Rexroad, Class of ’23, organized and executed many of the event activities. Two advisors led each tour where they shared experiences about cadet life and traditions. Sometimes, they pulled in a current cadet to comment on a particular area of the Terrazzo or offer advice.



“Every student and parent has different things that are important to them,” Rexroad said. “Just connecting over one of those things could mean a world of difference in their decision or provide comfort to parents who may be struggling with their kid’s decision.”