CRDAMC receives an ‘A’ safety grade from the Leapfrog Group

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nationwide non-profit that seeks to improve the safety and quality of U.S. health care, awarded the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center an ‘A’ grade for its commitment to providing quality and safe care.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.



“We at CRDAMC are proud to have earned an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade,” said Col. Garrick Cramer, commander, CRDAMC. “This is in recognition of our achievements in and focus on protecting our patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.”



CRDAMC’s participation in the Leapfrog Safety Grade was intentionally pursued and supported at the Defense Health Agencies highest leadership levels and illustrates its commitment to external transparency.



“This safety grade reflects what the CRDAMC team does daily to help serve our beneficiaries and the Fort Cavazos Community,” said Cramer. “The honor belongs to the entire CRDAMC team who are dedicated to protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”