USAWOCC and VFW Day of Service

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Members of the VFW Post 6683 of Enterprise, Ala. spend their Day of Service on Fort Novosel and serve food to Fort Novosel soldiers and volunteers cleaning up the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College buildings on May 4.

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.-- Since 2020, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) chapters across the nation have taken part in ‘VFW Day of Service’ on the first Saturday in May. The #StillServing initiative began as a way for Veterans to continue to serve in their local communities after they take off their uniform.



Over 100 U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College (USAWOCC) students, faculty and staff partnered with 20+ members of VFW Post 6683 of Enterprise, Ala. on May 4 to clean up the USAWOCC on Fort Novosel.



Soldiers ranged from current Warrant Officer Candidates to Senior Warrant Officers according to Col. Kevin E. McHugh, U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College Commandant.



Local VFW Commander, Bob Schmidbauer, said that after adopting the USAWOCC a year ago, the members unanimously agreed on giving back in this capacity.



“They typically did their campus clean up on the Warrant Officer Birthday,” said Schmidbauer, “and we said ‘You’re warrant officers! That should be their day to celebrate and not to work. Let us partner with you and do it as our Day of Service, then you can enjoy the Warrant Officer Birthday.’”



Most Veterans have given their careers to serving their country, but that service mentality doesn’t end at retirement.



Schmidbauer continued, “This all started as a way for people to see that Veterans aren’t just about sitting in a bar drinking beer and telling old war stories. We are out in the community making sure that our community partners, these active-duty soldiers, are taken care of.”



The clean-up efforts varied from painting stairs, pressure washing, and gardening. After a full morning of work, the VFW served 150 meals and over 35 gallons of water and Gatorade to over 130 volunteers.



Schmidbauer said, “We are just grateful to be out here, working alongside these soldiers and serving the warrant officers and Fort Novosel.”