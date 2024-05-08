Sonny Moore leads the National Prayer Breakfast

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. – Since 1953, eggs, coffee and faith have been shared across the country on the National Day of Prayer. Fort Novosel Soldiers, civilian employees and family members honored that tradition and filled The Landing May 2 for the 2024 National Prayer Breakfast.



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Scott Kennis, Fort Novosel Garrison Chaplain, welcomed everyone to the event before Staff Sgt. Deanna Lucchesi sang the National Anthem.



Chaplain (Capt.) Deron McDaniel offered the prayer for the nation, Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Nelson offered the prayer for the military and Chaplain (Capt.) Ryan Hicks offered the prayer for Fort Novosel.



Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, spoke on the significance of this day for not just the installation but himself personally as well.



“It’s appropriate that we are here at the prayer breakfast today. Thirty-one years ago today, I met the answer to my prayers at the Main Post Chapel right here on Fort Novosel,” said McCurry, referencing his spouse, Sadie McCurry, in the audience.



McCurry continued by introducing the guest speaker, retired Chaplain (Col.) Alvin M. “Sonny” Moore III.



Moore served as a civilian pastor for 16 years before spending 34 years in uniform. He is continuing his service career, currently, as the Director of Community Relations for M-1 Support Services on Fort Novosel.



“His awards and decorations are numerous. He’s active in everything we do here on Fort Novosel and the surrounding areas,” said McCurry. “As part of our birthday celebration last year, we even made Sonny an honorary aviator, complete with a green slip and everything!”



McCurry concluded with a final word on Moore’s character before inviting him to speak.



“There is nobody on this earth,” said McCurry, “who I am more convinced, that after many more years of service, when it is time for him to join the heavenly Father, that he will hear the words from Matthew 25:23. Well done good and faithful servant.”



Moore opened with his appreciation for Fort Novosel and specifically the people in the room.



“Raise your hand if you are someone important to me in this room,” said Moore. “Raise ‘em high, there should be hands up all over! It is truly an honor it is to be here before you all today.”



“This room here, is filled with God’s people,” said Moore. “This earth we walk on, this air we breathe, this world we live in, we are his people. The American people were a miracle.”



Moore encouraged the room to seek God in all circumstances.



“This morning, I sat as I do every morning and I prayed,” said Moore. “I asked God to give me a fresh word for today, and I believe he did.”



According to Moore, one of the most valuable lessons he ever learned was on prayer.



“My mother was a praying woman, and we had a family altar in our house. We raised our kids in the Army just like that, with bible reading and prayer. When a kid was old enough to read, we would let them pray for the family.”



After encouraging the audience to never give up on prayer, Moore explained the need for closeness to God in the culture we live in today.



Staff Sgt. Deanna Lucchesi closed out the breakfast by leading the room in collective singing of “God Bless America!”

