Celebrating Service: Public Service Recognition Week at DFAS - Catherine Gahagan

LIMESTONE, Maine, May 9, 2024 – Public Service Recognition Week is a time dedicated to honoring the men and women serving our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees.



This year, during the week-long celebration, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service is taking a unique approach to show appreciation for our staff. Each day of the week, DFAS will spotlight a different employee, sharing their stories and contributions to work and community that show our integrity, service, and innovation. These features aim to not only recognize the hard work and dedication of these individuals but also to inspire and educate the public about the critical roles they play in the functioning of government operations. Join us as we highlight the unsung heroes behind the scenes at DFAS during Public Service Recognition Week.



Catherine Gahagan



Nineteen years with DFAS and Cathy Gahagan is juggling community and social outreach along with her time and work in contractual obligations as a Limestone Accounts Payable Lead with grace.



Gahagan volunteers in many organizations in Limestone, always thinking of how she can give back to her community and get them involved. When she heard that the recreation department hadn’t had a director in a while and needed volunteers to assist getting coaches, Gahagan stepped up.



“I never played basketball—but I did agree to help as an assistant Coach for the pre-k to first grade recreation department basketball team,” Gahagan said. about her venture into basketball



“It was one of my most rewarding times ever. I had so much fun with the preschool-first graders. We taught them how to dribble, pass, and block, etc. You can’t imagine how hard these little ones work and want to please you. It’s remarkable how the young children take this so seriously,” said Gahagan.



In addition to shooting hoops, she spends countless hours on the Limestone chamber of commerce; a hard-working organization that hosts many local activities each year.



The fourth of July parade, one of the longest running parades in the area, encompasses not only the parade itself, but fireworks, a street dance, and vendors.



“Being a small, little town with a population of under 1,000, we pretty much organize parades, festivals, etc. on our own,” Gahagan explained. “We normally do a winter carnival but with no snow this year, we ended up doing an egg hunt instead. We had a limbo contest, egg spoon relay, tug of war, Simon says, and more.” she added.



The chamber of commerce helped host a total eclipse event at the Arch Hanger that was part of the former Loring Air Force Base.



In addition to her work with the Chamber of Commerce, Gahagan is happy to help her daughter-in-law, Amanda, with her cub scouts troop.



“It’s a very busy, active group of individuals up here. Amanda is a den leader for a younger group and my oldest grandson is an older scout. I’m always one to volunteer with this young group,” Gahagan added.



“Recently we had a bottle drive, and they needed a driver/vehicle to collect the bottles. I enjoy that--I have just as much fun as they do,” she said. “My daughter, Amanda, drove the vehicle and I would jump in the back of the pick-up as the kids brought the bags to me, coordinated the kids going house to house,” she explained.



“The kids and I both have fun. I feel just as young as they are,” Gahagan said.



Pinewood derby races can be a lot to manage and time-consuming as well, but Gahagan jumped right in to make the event one for all ages.



“The kids create and decorate their cars themselves, but there is also an adult derby which I participated in this year,” Gahagan explained. “The kids just love it when adults get involved,” she added. “Last year I got 3rd place, but this year my car didn’t’ want to go—but my grandson won third place!”



The Cub Scouts also went to neighboring Presque Isle and ran the derby there because they had the equipment.



If basketball, the Chamber work and scouts aren’t enough, Gahagan gets to flex her accounting knowledge with her local church as well. She is a part of St. Louis Catholic Church, where she helps with the offerings and accounting volunteers with the local day-to-day finance activities.



In addition, Cathy serves as the Vice President for the American Federation of Government Employees for local 0294 and the Regional Vice President of Council 171.



“I’ve learned that what you do with your family makes a difference in their lives,” said Gahagan. “You instill that importance into them, and it will always carry over. It’s so important. When I go to the children’s basketball or baseball games, there are kids there with no one to cheer them on,” Gahagan said.



She and her husband Dan and always try to support the kids they see by trying to fill in what the kids have been missing.



“We do what we can do, we try to be involved and give back, and most importantly we try to involve our community and keep everyone engaged,” Gahagan said. “We want all of these great activities and programs to continue for years to come and be here to serve many, many more families,” she added.

