    Photo Essay: Anglers take to water for 2024 fishing opener at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Visitors to Fort McCoy do some fishing at Suukjak Sep Lake by Pine View Campground on May 4, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on the opening day of the 2024 fishing season at the post and in Wisconsin.

    Anglers must have the appropriate Fort McCoy permits and Wisconsin licenses to fish on post.

    This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and a Fort McCoy fishing permit.

    For more Fort McCoy fishing information and to identify which waters are open for fishing, contact visit the Fort McCoy i-Sportsman website at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2024 13:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
