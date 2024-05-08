Photo Essay: Anglers take to water for 2024 fishing opener at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Visitors to Fort McCoy do some fishing at Suukjak Sep Lake by Pine View Campground on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Visitors to Fort McCoy do some fishing at Suukjak Sep Lake by Pine View Campground on May 4, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on the opening day of the 2024 fishing season at the post and in Wisconsin. Anglers must have the appropriate Fort McCoy permits and Wisconsin licenses to fish on post. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and a Fort McCoy fishing permit. For more Fort McCoy fishing information and to identify which waters are open for fishing, contact visit the Fort McCoy i-Sportsman website at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Visitors to Fort McCoy do some fishing at Suukjak Sep Lake by Pine View Campground on May 4, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on the opening day of the 2024 fishing season at the post and in Wisconsin.



Anglers must have the appropriate Fort McCoy permits and Wisconsin licenses to fish on post.



This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and a Fort McCoy fishing permit.



For more Fort McCoy fishing information and to identify which waters are open for fishing, contact visit the Fort McCoy i-Sportsman website at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



