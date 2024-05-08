Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A night of Praise

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Trainees raise their hands and dance to gospel music during An Evening of Worship held...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson’s Kings Mountain Chapel hosted “An Evening of Worship” in the Solomon Center, May 5. The event, put on mainly for trainees on post, was also open to the entire Fort Jackson community. Soldiers and civilians danced with the worship songs sang by Shawn Bigby, The Life Center Choir and the Kings Mountain Mass Choir during the event. The free event, completely voluntary for trainees, supports one of the pillars of Holistic Health and Fitness - the spiritual wellbeing of Soldiers.

