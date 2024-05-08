Fort Jackson’s Kings Mountain Chapel hosted “An Evening of Worship” in the Solomon Center, May 5. The event, put on mainly for trainees on post, was also open to the entire Fort Jackson community. Soldiers and civilians danced with the worship songs sang by Shawn Bigby, The Life Center Choir and the Kings Mountain Mass Choir during the event. The free event, completely voluntary for trainees, supports one of the pillars of Holistic Health and Fitness - the spiritual wellbeing of Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2024 12:39
|Story ID:
|470800
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A night of Praise, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT