A night of Praise

Photo By Robert Timmons | Trainees raise their hands and dance to gospel music during An Evening of Worship held May 5, 2024 in the Solomon Center on post. The event was presented by the King's Mountain Chapel and saw musical acts Shawn Bigby, The Life Center Choir and the King's Mountain Mass Choir lead praise and worship music. see less | View Image Page