USAMMC-K hosts summit to synchronize theater MEDLOG efforts

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, speaks during a Medical Logistics Summit, held April 29-30 at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea. The two-day summit helps synchronize MEDLOG and readiness efforts across the Korean Peninsula. see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea recently served as host of a two-day summit to help synchronize medical logistics and readiness efforts across the Korean Peninsula.



The 2024 MEDLOG Summit, held April 29-30, brought together subject-matter experts from across the enterprise. Attendees included Korean- and Pacific-assigned logisticians, who participated in discussions on key issues and initiatives related to logistics in a contested environment, future medical technology and design, and AI integration with logistics concepts.



“The big picture of this event was to bring these subject-matter experts on complex topics together to discuss specific issues related to us here in the Pacific,” USAMMC-K Commander Lt. Col. Mark Sander said. “We don’t always have routine connection with the agencies and professionals that work in the space day to day, so it was an opportunity to explore concepts and considerations that will shape our mission-focused development and investment priorities.”



USAMMC-K serves as the theater lead agent for medical materiel and provides direct medical readiness support to U.S. Forces Korea, ensuring tactical units are integrated into the end-to-end medical supply chain and assisting combatant commands in health logistics support planning.



Senior leaders who led discussion included Brig. Gen. Martine Kidd, J-4 director for U.S. Forces Korea, and retired Brig. Gen. Richard Ursone.



Other presenters included Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center; Col. James “Andy” Nuce, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity; Col. Shane Upton, director of the Contested Logistics Cross Functional Team at U.S. Army Futures Command; Leigh Anne Alexander, director of Army Medical Logistics Command’s Integrated Logistics Support Center; and Capt. Jonathan Dencker, a data scientist for the Army AI Integration Center.



Maj. Myong “Mike” Pak, USAMMC-K’s deputy commander for operations, said discussion topics were largely academic in nature, challenging attendees to think critically on emerging technology and opportunities or threats to health care delivery and support to the operational force.



“All goals of networking critical concepts and shared awareness of new organizations and frameworks were met and will likely result in further events to build on this one,” Pak said.



USAMMC-K is one of three direct reporting units to AMLC, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.