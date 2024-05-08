Exercise! Exercise! Fort Novosel doubles up on preparedness

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.-- Fort Novosel residents and surrounding neighbors may have heard the phrase “Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!” over the Giant Voice System on May 1, however, this was not encouragement for some afternoon PT.



The notification was for the annual integrated protection exercise to validate the installation’s emergency preparedness and crisis response. The exercise tests multiple Fort Novosel directorates, and the surrounding community, to assess the response and proper procedures to complex situations.



The primary exercise scenario consisted of a downed UH-72 Lakota helicopter at Shell Army Heliport. A mock hard landing was experienced with multiple casualties and injuries, smoke but no fire. Soldiers were prepared with proper moulage, dressings and acting skills.



Shortly after the incident announcement, the Directorate of Public Safety (DPS) and local EMS arrived and initiated the necessary lifesaving efforts appropriate for this specific scenario.



Jeremy Evett, Fort Novosel Fire Chief, had a close eye on his team throughout the exercise.



“These exercises are important,” said Evett, “to make sure that we are prepared and ready to go at moment’s notice. Also to practice with the partnerships that we have with our community.”



Whether in an exercise or not, The Fort Novosel DPS holds the same mission.



“Our goal is to protect life and property and take care of the pilots being trained here the absolute best that we can,” said Evett. “Partnering with directorate of plans, training, mobilization, and security (DPTMS) and exercising this way helps us accomplish that.”



The Fort Novosel Military Police responded to the scene, alongside the Fire Department. Field Training Officer (FTO) Sgt. Kevin Coleman evaluated his team throughout the exercise, taking notes for areas of improvement in the future.



“The more prepared you are for any event, the better you can respond to it,” said Coleman. “You find those deficiencies and correct them; you are better prepared for a casualty event or basically anything that might happen on the military base.”



As the initial scenario wrapped up, Coleman said that he would rate the collective response a 9 out of 10.



“Fire was here already, EMS was on the scene fast, patrols were responding, and overall response time was incredible. Radio traffic and communication was simply spot on,” said Coleman.



An exercise is most applicable when it comes on suddenly and without notice. Detailed planning from DPTMS allows for a well-executed event, according to Coleman.



“I think it’s important for the people to know that the garrison, DPTMS and DPS work really hard to make sure that we are prepared here,” said Coleman. “They did a great job of not telling us what was going on that way they could really test and find deficiencies. I hope the people of Fort Novosel know that the team here works very hard to ensure they are safe and in the event of an incident they have the best trained people ready to respond.”



Shortly after the initial exercise concluded, the Giant Voice took over the skies of Fort Novosel. “Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!” echoed from the speakers.



The secondary exercise began with an announcement of an active shooter on the installation. DPS dispatched local law enforcement and first responders to the incident, proper protocol was activated. The commander on-scene reported 3 deaths and 4 personnel severely injured from incident.



Shortly after the conclusion of the Active Shooter Incident, Fort Novosel Garrison Commander, Col. John P. Miller held a press conference for the mock-media.



The likelihood of two emergencies on one military installation just hours apart may seem unlikely, but this practice only increases preparedness for a sudden real-life crisis.

