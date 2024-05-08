Carrier Strike Group 3 Changes Command

SAN DIEGO – Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox was relieved by Rear Adm. Adan Cruz as commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station North Island, May 8, 2024.



Lenox served as commander of CSG-3 from September 2022 to May 2024. During his tenure, he led more than 8,000 Sailors and Marines across four major commands, 12 ships, and nine embarked Air Wing squadrons, consisting of over 80 aircraft. He successfully led the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group through a major planned incremental availability, surface warfare advance tactical training, and deployment workups with a specific focus on advanced warfighting readiness.



Under Lenox’s leadership, the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group drove innovative new initiatives ahead of deployment later this year. Lenox successfully stood up the Navy’s first Flight IIA Destroyer as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense command, a role traditionally held by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser. Additionally, he served as Deputy Commander of Joint Task Force 2 during Pacific Sentry 2023 and the on-scene commander for the Navy’s Kaneohe Bay salvage and recovery of a P-8A Poseidon. Lenox, who will report to U.S. Cyber Command as the director of Plans and Policy for his next assignment, expressed his admiration for the Sailors and Marines of CSG-3.



“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to command this strike group,” said Lenox. “It has been truly inspiring to watch these young Sailors come out of the maintenance phase and integrate all of our new warfighting capabilities into their training. They are a formidable team, capable and confident. I can’t wait to see all the great things they will do while out on deployment, maintaining peace and stability in the maritime commons while always ready to fight and win if called upon.”



Prior to taking command of CSG-3, Cruz served as the deputy director, Politico-Military Affairs (Middle East/Africa) J-5 for the Joint Staff.





“I am honored to relieve Rear Adm. Lenox and take command of Carrier Strike Group THREE,” said Cruz. “The sailors in this strike group are superb and it is a privilege to lead this team. I am grateful for Rear Adm. Lenox’s extraordinary leadership during his tenure and his successful efforts to prepare the strike group for operations at sea.”



CSG-3’s subordinate commands include USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Frank E. Peterson III (DDG 121) and ships assigned to Destroyer Squadron 21 including Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Preble (DDG 88), USS Stockdale (DDG 106), USS Spruance (DDG 111), and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



CSG-3, the most technologically-capable Carrier Strike Group, provides a combat-ready force to protect and defend the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its global allies and partners.



CSG-3 reports to U.S. 3rd Fleet, which operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis and in conflict.



For more information, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.09.2024 11:35 Story ID: 470784 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Strike Group 3 Changes Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.