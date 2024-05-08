Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altus AFB conducts readiness, deployment exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen across the 97th Air Mobility Wing participated in a readiness and deployment exercise, April 29 - May 3, 2024. The installation performed various simulated activities, posturing to improve overall readiness of the Mighty 97th.

    As part of the readiness exercise, the 97th Operations Group conducted a large force exercise. The LFE included 17 aircraft with aircrews performing airdrop and aerial refueling, as well as landings on semi-prepared runways at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    “It was the whole team working together that made this such a success,“ said Lt. Col. Andrew J. Stewart, 97th OG deputy commander. “We were able to combine our adaptive training model and agile combat employment concepts to employ airdrop, airland and air refueling operations to execute a very realistic training scenario.”

    The team landed a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on short, gravel-covered dirt runways, keeping the pilots’ capabilities sharp to operate the aircraft in austere environments.

    “This exercise wasn’t just about the fliers,” said Stewart, “Everybody’s job was integral to the success of this large force exercise.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2024 11:37
    Story ID: 470780
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus AFB conducts readiness, deployment exercise, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Operations
    Exercise
    Readiness
    LFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT