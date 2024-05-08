Gainey named as one of AMC top employees of the quarter

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The U.S. Army Materiel Command recently recognized 11 professionals as Employees of the Quarter, for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, and one Army Contracting Command-Rock Island employee was among those selected.



Danielle Gainey, who was recognized for her work as a branch chief in the center’s Power Projection & Base Readiness Directorate, led her teams supporting three major areas: the Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) competitive awards under the Logistics Civil Augmentation (LOGCAP) contract, current APS contracts worldwide, and the LOGCAP task orders in support of the INDOPACOM Area of Responsibility, representing - in total - four combatant commands in six countries.



In navigating these high-visibility and high-pressure requirements, Gainey said the teams were successful because of constant communication, working together, and a willingness to taking on tasks that support each other.



“I tend to be an ‘over communicator’ by nature,” said Gainey. “Fortunately (or not), that means that my branch will hear from me every single day, regardless of what is going on. When I feel connected to my team, I feel more motivated to do my best, and I think that shows through my communication style and our teams’ success in executing some of the highest visibility programs at ACC-RI.”



According to the award nomination, Gainey is an active participant in the ACC-RI Mentoring Program and has formally mentored four members of the center, while also providing exemplary support to her fellow supervisors in order to achieve continuity and consistency across the directorate.



In February 2024, she was selected to serve as a temporary division chief for ACC-RI’s Munitions Readiness mission, and now, at the halfway point of that assignment, Gainey said she has found it rewarding in ways she hadn’t anticipated, and has enjoyed working with new people with a “sharing is caring” mindset.



“Given that I do not have familiarity with the customers, nor the missions, I rely heavily on the branch chiefs to be the experts,” said Gainey. “Luckily, as an ‘over communicator’ this has worked out well for me in the role, and I have been grateful for all of the expertise, knowledge, and past experiences that the branch chiefs, contracting officers, and specialists have shared with me.”



Overall, Gainey said it has been a humbling experience to be named as one of AMC’s employees of the quarter.



“It has been very nice to hear from many of my colleagues, some of whom I don’t get much interaction with on a routine basis,” said Gainey. “I very much appreciate the recognition, but I know that my ability to succeed hinges upon the collective work of those I work alongside.”



For more information on the AMC Employee of the Quarter awards, as well as the other fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 winners, visit: https://www.army.mil/article/275544

