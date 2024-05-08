Pregnant Veterans Celebrated with Baby Shower at Chattanooga VA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) proudly hosted a heartwarming baby shower event for pregnant Veterans at the Chattanooga VA Outpatient Clinic on May 8, 2024 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Currently, 22 pregnant Veterans are enrolled at VA TVHS and live in Chattanooga and the surrounding areas. All 22 Veterans received a personalized baby shower invitation to attend the event to receive supplies like baby diapers, baby wipes, gift cards, and more.



“Our aim is to ensure that every Veteran receives the care and support they deserve during this important time in their lives,” said Kathleen McCutcheon, women's health maternity care coordinator.

Although this is the fifth baby shower hosted by VA TVHS, it is the first in-person celebration for pregnant Veterans since 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Expecting Veteran families enrolled in VA can look forward to more baby shower events this year across middle Tennessee to support communities with the largest populations of pregnant Veterans.



To be eligible for future baby shower events, Veterans can enroll in health care at VA TVHS to begin receiving world-class health care services and support like free lactation kits, prenatal yoga classes, food and nutrition services, mental health services, and more. For more maternity services and support, visit the TVHS women’s Veteran care website or call 615-918-4592.

For those interested in supporting or making donations, visit the TVHS volunteer website or call 615-225-4555.



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 20 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.09.2024 09:18 Story ID: 470761 Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Hometown: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pregnant Veterans Celebrated with Baby Shower at Chattanooga VA, by Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.