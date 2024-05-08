USAG Bavaria hosts Hiring our Heroes Career Summit

ROSE BARRACKS, Germany – The Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit returned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, April 25, 2024, with a focus on transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses.



Nearly 200 community members visited the career summit. Those in attendance had the opportunity to attend job seeker workshops, panel discussions, military spouse workshops and a hiring fair.



The deputy to the garrison commander, Dwayne D. Key II, made the leap from military service to the civilian sector and understands some of the challenges that come with the transition. He encouraged those transitioning soon to come to the summit to get hired, get coached, expand their networks, prepare their resumes, and prepare for interviews.



Michele Crawford, director of military programs for USAG Bavaria, agreed with Key.



“Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a challenging journey; however, thanks to programs like the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit, transitioning Soldiers and spouses have access to resources and employment opportunities here on site,” said Crawford.



During the hiring fair, 22 potential employers with over 6,400 job opportunities, were on-site to meet individually with job seekers.



“Approximately 200,000 transitioning service members leave the military each year; 10 percent of that population transitions from OCONUS locations (overseas), so it’s imperative that we’re here, bringing U.S. based employers seeking top-talent to level the playing field for our military members in Germany,” said Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Military-Civilian Transition Office.



Preparing transitioning service members and being confident about transitioning was at the forefront of the summit.



“What I believe is imperative are soft skills, also known as essential skills, that military service brings to every servicemember, which can be taken for granted, but being confident and knowing what the military has taught from basic training up and through career leadership courses, really helps shape an individual as a professional,” said Neaves. “You’ll find that when you step into professional settings, you’re already bringing essential skills with you, such as how to deal with situations under pressure, decisiveness, attention to details, and how to lead. These essential skills are embedded and fostered in every servicemember throughout their military career.”



Planning to transition in the next 18 months, Master Sgt. Nicholas L. Paff, with the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, attended the summit in preparation for his own transition from active duty.



“I’m seeing what options there are for senior leaders or junior leaders as they transition out of the military,” Paff said. “It’s important to know that if you’re transitioning, there are opportunities available to you that you may not know yet.”





For more information on the USAG Bavaria Transition Assistance Program visit https://home.army.mil/bavaria/Directorates/dhr/TAP.



If you missed the USAG Bavaria Career Summit in person, there will be a Virtual Hiring Fair for Europe, from 3 to 5 p.m. (Central European Time) June 5. To learn more, visit https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/hiring_our_heroes/e/NpYk9?utm_source=europeoconus&utm_medium=qrcode&utm_campaign=vhf-virtual-jobseeker&.



Hiring Our Heroes is a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that works to connect our military community with meaningful employment for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. For more information on Hiring Our Heroes, visit their website at https://www.hiringourheroes.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.09.2024 08:30 Story ID: 470754 Location: BY, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Bavaria hosts Hiring our Heroes Career Summit, by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.