U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service goes above and beyond for returning Soldiers

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s (USAG-RP) Army Community Service (ACS) Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team provided FAP Reunion Training in April for over 250 Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) returning to Fort Stewart, Georgia, after a demanding 9-month deployment to Poland.



The training was led by Letrice Titus, USAG-RP’s ACS and FAP manager, along with Destanie Overcash, USAG-RP’s Exceptional Family Member Program manager. USAG-RP’s ACS team sprang into action to coordinate this ‘hasty’ training when they found out that the 3ID unit was experiencing unexpected flight delays prolonging their stay at the Deployment Processing Center (DPC) at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern. Despite the logistical challenges, the ACS FAP team swiftly coordinated with both 3ID headquarters in Georgia and the unit in transit from Poland, leveraging communication channels to facilitate critical and mandatory FAP Reunion Training sessions.



Under normal circumstances, FAP Reunion Training occurs upon Soldiers' return to their home stations in the continental United States, aiming to prepare them and their families for the challenges of reuniting after a prolonged deployment.



However, the quick response and proactive approach of USAG-RP’s ACS FAP team allowed these Soldiers to receive the mandatory training while still in Germany, ensuring a more promptly reunion with their loved ones upon arrival back home on U.S. soil.



The significance of FAP Reunion Training extends beyond mere procedural requirements. It acknowledges the profound impact of deployment and separation on servicemembers and their families, recognizing the need for structured support during the transition from military to Civilian life, or a deployed environment back to a garrison environment.



"In deployment, Soldiers grow accustomed to a new lifestyle and a new 'family' - those buddies that bond together to defend each other," said Maj. Ken Williams, 14th Military Police Brigade chaplain. "This lifestyle change is prolonged and becomes familiar, i.e., the new normal."



The families also change while the Soldier is deployed.



"The family is a system," Williams said. "When one family member is absent, the whole system changes. All members of the family adapt to a new 'normal' way of life. When the servicemember returns, the family may feel uncomfortable with each other, and the servicemember may withdraw from the family.”



The proactive efforts of Letrice Titus, Destanie Overcash, and the entire USAG-RP’s ACS FAP team exemplify USAG-RP’s commitment to supporting all Army personnel throughout the deployment cycle. Their willingness to organize and implement the short-notice training, keeping the delayed Soldiers engaged, goes above and beyond usual protocol.



USAG-RP ACS FAP program helps Soldiers and families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Through a range of initiatives such as workshops, seminars, counseling, and intervention programs, the ACS FAP aims to enhance relationship skills and improve quality of life for military families.



For more information on USAG-RP’s FAP and all ACS programs please go to https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/usag-rheinland-pfalz/all-services/army-community-service or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RheinlandPfalzACS/



