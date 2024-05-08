NAVFAC Pacific Awards Two Contracts Totaling $24 Million for Air Force Squadron Facilities in Australia

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded two firm-fixed price contracts totaling $24.2 million to CC Pines Pty Ltd of Oxford Falls, Australia, for the construction of United States Air Force Squadron Operations Facilities at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Bases in Darwin and Tindal, Australia.



The first contract, valued at $8.3 million, was awarded on April 12 for work at the RAAF Base in Darwin. The project will provide necessary infrastructure for aircrew flight equipment maintenance and care, mission planning, crew briefings, and readiness to support eight aircraft. Systems to be installed include ventilating and air conditioning, building automation, service water heating, plumbing, and utility energy metering systems and sub-meters. The expected completion date is November 2025.



The second contract, worth $15.9 million, was issued on April 16 for similar work at the RAAF Base in Tindal. This facility will also support eight aircraft and include the same range of systems as the Darwin project, with an expected completion date of October 2025.



Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Hagan, NAVFAC Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Australia, expressed enthusiasm about the new developments.



"The ROICC Australia office is extremely excited to begin construction on the two recently awarded Squadron Operations Facility projects, located at RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal,” said Hagan. “Our team is looking forward to another collaborative partnership with CC Pines as NAVFAC continues to deliver infrastructure projects in the Northern Territory in support of U.S. and Australian Defense forces.”



He further highlighted the impact of these projects under the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI) and Enhanced Air Cooperation, which aim to enhance joint military operations and training exercises between the U.S. and Australia, increase engagement with regional partners, and strengthen security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.



"To date, Australian businesses and/or joint ventures have won six of the seven U.S. funded contracts for delivery under the Force Posture Agreement, representing approximately $220 million of United States investment since the start of the USFPI," Hagan added.



NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Australia was established in 2018 and oversees the execution of military construction projects at RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia.



ROICC Australia is among several locations support by the NAVFAC Pacific Contingency Engineering Directorate, which operates forward providing acquisition, engineering and construction support throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific with headquarters at Pearl Harbor and offices in Thailand, Philippines, Australia and forward presence operating in Indonesia and Vietnam.

