Enlisted to Officer Mustang Rodeo held at NMRTC Bremerton

Sailors from a number of commands attended an Enlisted to Officer Mustang Rodeo to learn about available pathways to a commission.



The fact-filled – and collaborative opportunity – event was held at Naval Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, May 2, 2024.



There were breakout sessions which provided Sailors the opportunity to network with naval officers, including those who are known as mustangs, signifying they were prior enlisted before being commissioned.



The two-hour event began with a presentation discussing all the different pathways to a commission, before the aforementioned breakout sessions for each commissioning source. Over 13 naval officers of all designations and ranks participated as mentors. They answered questions and shared advice with the Sailors in a mentoring and educational setting.



“I came today to confirm if the research I’ve already completed about commissioning is current,” said Electricians Mate 2nd Class Anthony Montesano from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with USS Nimitz (CVN 68).



In the military realm, the transition from enlisted to commissioned officer is considered by many to be a remarkable feat that accentuates both dedication and leadership potential. Challenges, sacrifices, ambition, and moments of profound growth often mark such a journey.



Montesano did find new information, saying, “I found out that I could commission in meteorology, something that I was interested in prior to enlisting, but I thought was unavailable to me now.”



Ensign April White from Spotsylvania County, Virginia, Naval Hospital Bremerton Laboratory manager, led the coordination of this event, saying, “Our goal was for each Sailor to find an officer they can connect with and see themselves in following [their steps to commissioning].”



White entered the Navy as a hospital corpsman recruit in October 2006, and was commissioned in April 2023 into the Medical Service Corps as a medical laboratory scientist. She chose to be a medical laboratory scientist because it gave her continuity in the career field she was most familiar with, including a higher scope of responsibility and impact.



As a lab manager, White oversees all medical laboratory operations and provides subject matter expertise to providers and command leadership.



White said in reflection, “I love being a mustang. It allows me to use the experience and wisdom I’ve gained from going up the enlisted ranks to influence change, while molding future leaders through meaningful interactions and mentorship.”



Any currently enlisted man or woman can become a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces. Enlisted members who become officers can expect to continue advancing throughout their military careers