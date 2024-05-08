FCOE hosts General Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition

Photo By Tatiana Scharstein | Soldiers check in at the military welcome center at OKC airport May 6, 2024. Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Tatiana Scharstein | Soldiers check in at the military welcome center at OKC airport May 6, 2024. Soldiers are part of teams from various artillery specialties, including cannon crew members (13B), forward observers (13F), and fire control specialists (13J), who will compete in the Best Redleg Competition May 10-13. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (May 8) – Staff Sgt. Caprice Thomas of the 2-6th Battalion, 30th Air Defense Artillery, representing the Fires Center of Excellence, greeted artillery Soldiers at the Oklahoma City Airport who are set to compete in the inaugural Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill starting May 6, 2024.



The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill is preparing for a historic event: the inaugural Best Redleg Competition, a unique opportunity for artillerymen to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. This three-day competition, known for its intense challenges and high stakes, provides a platform for artillery sections from across the force to demonstrate their skills and capabilities. The event will feature teams from various artillery specialties, including cannon crew members (13B), forward observers (13F), and fire control specialists (13J), with 200 Soldiers vying for victory.



The competitors from the 2-77th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, are eager to claim the title. "I like competing and aim to win; losing isn't an option. This competition promises to be both fun and challenging," said Spc. Jeffrey Burrus.



1st Lt. Antony Bradley of the 2-77th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, commented, "I am proud to participate in what is considered the best competition the Army has to offer. We are prepared to compete with the top artillerymen."



According to officials, the competition will test participants with physically demanding tasks and branch-specific evaluations. From the Army Combat Fitness Test to equipment transfers and operational order initiation, the Best Redleg Competition will push competitors to their limits.

"I'm here to leverage my skills, grow professionally, and see what I'm capable of," said Pfc. Timothy Robinson of the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Liberty.



Live fire events and section-level tasks will be among the challenges participants face throughout the competition, culminating in a final award ceremony at Fort Sill. The opening ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, May 9, at 3 p.m. on the Fort Sill Polo Field, promises to be a grand affair, marking the beginning of an intense day of competition. The event will be open to visitors, offering spectators a firsthand glimpse into the dedication and exceptional skill of artillery Soldiers.



As the competition unfolds from May 10 to May 13, attendees are encouraged to witness the action firsthand and support the competing teams. The Closing Ceremony, scheduled at Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill, at 10:30 a.m., will bring the event to a fitting conclusion and award the best artillery teams.



With its unwavering emphasis on excellence and readiness, the Best Redleg Competition stands as a testament to the commitment and proficiency of artillery units within the force.