555TH ENGINEER BRIGADE “TRIPLE NICKEL” HOSTS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY FROM CSM ANTHONY POWERS TO CSM TONY WILLIAMS

Photo By Pfc. Jennifer Posy | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Williams, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 555th Engineer Brigade, coined as the "Triple Nickel" Brigade, receives the brigade colors signifying the transfer of responsibility from outgoing senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Powers during the change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 3, 2024.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — The U.S. Army 555th Engineer Brigade (EN BDE), coined as the “Triple Nickel” Brigade, conducts a Change of Responsibility ceremony between outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Powers and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Williams, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 3, 2024.



The mission of the 555th EN BDE is to command and control full spectrum operations, assigned and attached, integrating and synchronizing engineering operations in support of the Army, Joint, or Combined Joint Task Forces.



During Powers' time as CSM, the Triple Nickel conducted operations supporting JBLM, I Corps, USARPAC, USNORTHCOM, and CENTCOM. He took part in notable operations including operational pathways, building a tactical combat casualty complex for JBLM and participating in a joint engineer civic action project during exercise Balikatan ‘24 in the Philippines.



Col. Marc Sanborn, the commander of the Triple Nickel unit, participated within the ceremony and conducted a speech highlighting Powers’ accomplishments within the unit.



“What is most impressive, through all of this, Sgt. Maj. Powers never stopped developing soldiers and noncommissioned officers,” said Col. Marc Sanborn.



For his efforts and time at Triple Nickel, Powers received the Army Engineer Association "Silver Order Of The De Fleury Medal'' certificate and medal during the ceremony. Upon receiving the award, Sgt. Maj. Powers took a moment to speak to the audience.



“First, do hard things,” said Powers. “Next, strive for improvement everyday. Be tough physically, mentally, and spiritually, and most importantly, the magic is within the sets and the reps,” concluded Powers.



A change of responsibility is a tradition within the military which symbolizes the relinquishment of leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another with the passing of the brigade colors.



The incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Williams, left Schofield Barracks, Hawaii to transition into JBLM with plans of problem solving, building, fighting, and overcoming obstacles.



“It is our duty to ensure our soldiers are equipped - not just with the tool to train but the confidence that comes with rigorous training and standfast leadership,” stated Williams.



The incoming senior enlisted advisor stated his gratitude towards family members for their support of the soldiers and the work they’ve contributed to the unit’s mission.



“As your Command Sgt. Maj., my focus will be on welfare, readiness, and professional development” said Williams. “Together, we want to make sure that we’re prepared to meet the demands of our nation wherever, whenever we are called upon. Our mission is critical to providing professional soldiers to support the union forces,” said Williams.