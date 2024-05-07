Charting the Course: Military Libraries Lead the Digital Age

As we stride into the next decade, the future of libraries is inevitably intertwined with the evolution of technology. From innovative ways of ingesting information to the challenges of archiving and digitizing materials, libraries are at the forefront of adapting to this dynamic landscape. This past April, Library directors from across the Army and Joint Force gathered at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, PA to discuss how military libraries can participate in these conversations.



The group of librarians discussed technology, information, preservation, and digitization over the day and a half session. Ms. Sylmari Burgos-Ramírez, Supervisory Librarian at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico states “having the opportunity to meet librarians from other DOD libraries allowed us to foster connections and discuss through a diverse lens the future of libraries. Additionally, having the space to meet in person to learn what other institutions are doing helps me to connect my patrons with better resources.”



The topic that permeated almost all conversations was Artificial Intelligence (AI). Libraries are increasingly leveraging AI and machine learning to streamline processes, enhance discovery, and improve user experiences. Librarians discussed how to position themselves as experts in AI, bridging the gap between technology and information literacy. Furthermore, addressing data literacy challenges is paramount in equipping patrons with the skills needed to navigate the vast sea of digital information effectively.



The way people consume information is rapidly evolving, thanks to emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). Libraries must stay ahead of the curve by not only providing access to these technologies but also integrating them into their services. Whether it's through immersive digital experiences or personalized content recommendations, libraries can enhance user engagement and foster a deeper connection with their patrons.

Preserving and digitizing materials pose significant challenges for libraries, especially in the realm of born-digital content. From archiving websites to indexing journal articles, libraries are tasked with ensuring comprehensive access while avoiding duplication. Collaborative efforts that libraries are participating in, such as the Harding Project, the goal of which is to renew professional writing, underscore the importance of strategic partnerships in tackling these challenges effectively. As Mr. Christopher Barth states “Gathering together as professionals is critical for military librarians to deepen our understanding of the shared opportunities and challenges, we are navigating in a rapidly shifting information landscape, and to build and maintain relationships and partnerships across the Army and the Joint Force with those we know and trust. Coming together to sit around the same table as professionals matters and strengthens our ability to work as a team.”



In an era of rapid technological advancement, libraries must collaborate with stakeholders, embrace new hiring strategies, and foster a culture of innovation. From rebranding as experts in AI to hosting virtual trainings and workshops, military libraries can proactively engage with new librarians and cultivate a vibrant community of knowledge professionals. The momentum from this gathering of library directors will continue in future meetings to provide the best services to our military.

