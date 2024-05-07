Fort Drum Military Police unveil a lasting tribute to military working dogs

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 8, 2024) -- Soldiers from the 91st Military Police Battalion, Directorate of Emergency Services civilians, and community members gathered May 8 outside the 8th Military Police Detachment kennel for the William F. Eddy Military Working Dogs Memorial dedication ceremony.



Dedicated to the memory of the 8th MP Detachment military working dogs, the memorial includes a paved walkway with wreaths placed on top of stone tablets bearing the names of the fallen. The entrance stone leading to the memorial reads: “I Will Always Be By Your Side.”



Lt. Col. Richard T. Sposito, 91st MP Battalion commander, spoke about the history of military working dogs and their unique service to the nation.



“As a military police officer, I have spent almost 17 years working with these incredible dogs and their handlers, both in combat and in garrison,” he said. “We often talk about Soldier living the Army values, and you will find no Soldier more selfless, more dedicated to duty, or loyal, than these MWDs.”



Sposito said MWDs serve nobly, without need for recognition or reward – other than the occasional pat on the head or ear scratch.



“In moments of peril or chaos or need, they don’t falter,” he said. “They are just selfless servants dedicated to the mission and their handler.”



The memorial is named after a Camp Drum Soldier and animal lover, who had a passion for dog training and handling.



“William Eddy, better known as Bill, was a devoted North Country family man who served proudly during the Korean War years at Camp Drum,” said retired Col. Christine Stark, guest speaker. “Never faltering in his patriotism or devotion to this nation, he spent his life giving back in so many ways.”



Stark thanked everyone who contributed to the project, which she said was years in the making.



“Your unwavering commitment and generosity have made it possible for us to honor the remarkable service and sacrifice of our beloved companions in such a fitting manner,” she said.



Members of the Eddy family, some of whom attended the groundbreaking ceremony almost a year ago, attended the dedication.



“It feels like Christmas morning, just seeing this finally come to fruition,” said Patricia Bach. “My dad would be very proud and humbled by this, and it is exciting to see everyone here celebrating these beautiful canines.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:20 Story ID: 470677 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Military Police unveil a lasting tribute to military working dogs, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.