USAAF uniforms, artifacts of WWII servicemembers help keep heritage, WWII legacy alive

In mid-1944, during World War II, U.S. Army Air Force Capt. Phillip Parsons, along with Capt. Mike Benarcik, were both pilots with the 453rd Bomb Group, Old Buckenham, Norfolk, England. Parsons flew with the 735th Bomb Squadron and later became lead pilot within the 453rd BG, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal (with five oak leaf clusters).



Benarcik was one of the original crews who flew over to the U.K. in January 1944. After completing his tour of 25 missions, instead of returning to the U.S., he remained at Old Buckenham with the 453rd BG, He was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, with oak leaf cluster, along with the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and the Bronze Star.



Fast-forward 80 years to 2024, the legacy of both men, along with an unknown female Airman, was rejuvenated when the 100th Air Refueling command team – Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief – had the opportunity to wear authentic USAAF uniforms for special events on Royal Air Force Mildenhall.



Although there is no personal information on the original owner and wearer of the female “pinks and greens” uniform worn by Griego, what is known is that it once belonged to a photographic intelligence officer, whose role was to assess both reconnaissance photographs of enemy installations for future missions, and post-mission bomb damage. Her role was vital in providing the most up-to-date critical intelligence, which would have been used in strategic planning during World War II.



The uniforms were loaned by James Clarey, curator of the Second Air Division Heritage Gallery, Swaffham, England, and initially worn by the 100th ARW command team at the premiere of series “Masters of the Air” – based on the 100th Bomb Group (and RAF Mildenhall’s heritage) and Eighth Air Force during World War II – when it premiered on base in January 2024.



The jacket worn by the 100th ARW commander was known as a European Theatre of Operations (ETO) jacket and was manufactured in the UK for US personnel.



“It was very humbling when I first found out these were authentic and previously worn uniforms we were borrowing,” said Garlow. “I pushed back, saying that I didn’t think I could actually wear it – I didn’t feel worthy of it, and have been very humbled every time I’ve worn it. These uniforms are historically important because they are the actual uniforms worn in World War II by 8th Air Force members. What better way to acknowledge their service than by wearing the same uniform!”



Clarey, who is also the 727th Air Mobility Squadron honorary commander, grew up in Norfolk. As a young boy, he lived on the former USAAF airfield of RAF Wendling, home to the 392nd Bomb Group. Over the last 40 years he’s built up an extensive personal collection of uniforms, medals, documents and photographs relating to 8th Air Force, and now shares that collection to the public. He set up the 453rd Bomb Group Museum at Old Buckenham and the 8th Air Force Heritage Gallery where, as the curator, he looks after, maintains, constructs, conserves and manages the artifacts and archives.



“Although my museums aren’t unique outwardly, I feel what makes them special is the very personal stories behind the artifacts – it’s not just an item, it’s the person associated with that item,” said Clarey. “When I start my research into every artifact, it comes alive, and through that, you are then remembering that individual, and keeping the memory of them and their military service alive,” he said.



The curator then went on to create the Second Air Division Heritage Gallery, which was officially opened March 13, 2024, by the 100th ARW commander, who wore the historical uniform to the event.



“Wearing the uniform as I watched Masters of the Air was quite emotional,” said Griego. “I thought about how I’m serving alongside so many Airmen who are facing unique circumstances today as the world continues to evolve around us. My hope is that our Airmen here in the 100th ARW are ready for whatever comes our way, and whatever our country needs us to do. I was truly humbled as I compared the series to our reality.”



Military uniforms help promote a sense of community and common identity, as well as reflect order and discipline. They provide standardized and distinctive dress, intended for identification and display, are typically a sign of organized military forces equipped by a central authority. Uniforms are very important and fosters traits which are very necessary for a person as an individual and an organization as a whole to thrive and prosper.



“There is a historical and international tie that these uniforms represent and symbolize,” remarked the 100th ARW command chief. “Wearing this uniform in England, meeting people who were children here during World War II, and hearing their stories about how servicemembers back then treated them well and inspired them to achieve more in life, is truly humbling. It makes me proud to represent our country and continue to strengthen the international relationships, to leave a positive and lasting impression for years to come.”



The 100th ARW commander explained that he felt humbled to be in the same uniform worn by those who served before him.



“I have four family members who wore this uniform, including one who was killed in action, and another who was a prisoner-of-war in it,” said Garlow. “I’ve received a lot of positive feedback, both externally and internally across the Air Force about those uniforms and how much people loved it and were inspired to see the historical ties. It was extra-special to wear them here in England, where the 8th Air Force flew their missions from,” he said.



He shared how he feels the uniform of the modern-day military and U.S. Air Force is still as important now as it was back in World War II.



“Wearing the old uniforms has reaffirmed my pride to wear today’s uniform. It made me think that maybe 50 years from now, my grandkids will be wearing my old uniform as a throwback to what they were like when their grandfather served. It’s up to all of us to make sure we keep our Air Force heritage alive by telling the stories, learning about our past, and highlighting things like these uniforms to build heritage and pride,” said Garlow.



Griego agreed with the commander’s sentiments.



“As a command chief, I feel the uniform of today’s U.S. Air Force and military is just as important as it was in World War II, because of the hope, inspiration, safety and security it represents,” she said. “Our country trusts our servicemembers to represent their interests to the best of our abilities. The uniform is a visible representation of that unyielding support, and we should strive to wear it with honor and pride.”