Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207)

Military Sealift Command took delivery of its newest fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), from shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, yesterday.



The 746 foot Warren is the third ship in the 20-ship John Lewis-class, previously known as the TAO(X). Following more testing and trials, the ship will crewed and sailed by MSC, providing logistics support to Navy ships at sea. Lewis class oilers, such as Warren will replace the current Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oilers and they age out of the fleet.



The ship honors Earl Warren, an American attorney, politician, and jurist who served as the 14th Chief Justice of the United States from 1953 to 1969. Warren writing the majority opinions in landmark civil rights cases such as Brown v. Board of Education, Reynolds v. Sims , Miranda v. Arizona and Loving v. Virginia. Warren also led the Warren Commission, a presidential commission that investigated the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In addition, Warren also served as Governor of California from 1943 to 1953, and is the last chief justice to have served in an elected office before nomination to the Supreme Court. Warren is considered to be one of the most influential Supreme Court justices and political leaders in the history of the United States.



The John Lewis class honors prominent civil rights leaders and activists. Several more Lewis class oilers are currently being built by General Dynamics NASSCO which are USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) and USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211) and USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), and USNS Harriet Tubman T-AO 213 are under contract.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

