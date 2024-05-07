‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 81st Training Group Airmen and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 81st Training Group Airmen and Guardians at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. Keesler trains more than 28,000 students annually with an average daily student load of more than 4,127, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis) see less | View Image Page

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing at Keesler, May 3.



During his visit, Kendall connected with Airmen and Guardians to discuss how they play a critical role in the Air Force’s mission of reoptimizing for Great Power Competition.



“I am encouraged and impressed by the leadership, the students and Reserve Airmen at Keesler,” said Kendall. “The impact of this installation reaches far beyond the base fence line. Keesler and Second Air Force have a leading role in the training and development of our professional enlisted corps and their detailed technical expertise. It is also home to our Hurricane Hunters, who bravely seek the data needed to provide reliable forecasts for dangerous storms to a global community.”



Airmen and Guardians across the base showcased their challenges and improvements within day-to-day operations. Kendall visited multiple squadrons and agencies to see how Keesler trains, develops and inspires warfighters.



While visiting Second Air Force headquarters, Kendall spoke with leadership about the Airman Development Continuum, which develops Airmen and Guardians from zero week in basic military training through technical training to provide them with a better understanding of their role in a time of Great Power Competition. He also learned how the Air Force Career Development Academy is transforming technical training with 6th Generation classrooms and human performance initiatives.



As a unit of action, the 81st TRW showcased their commitment to creating a world-class training environment. By working directly with Second Air Force, the 81st Training Group has transformed the learning environment with increased network capabilities, interactive software and simulators in dorms to allow students to access learning material anytime, anywhere.



To fully immerse into Keesler’s modernized and adaptable classrooms, Kendall toured several training squadrons and met with technical training instructors to understand how they empower Airmen as agents of change. He saw the 333rd Training Squadron cyber escape room, the virtual reality weather training space at the 335th TRS, the new 334th TRS air traffic control study room and the 338th TRS’s outdoor expeditionary cyber training site.



As the only Air Force Reserve Command wing in the state, the 403rd WG emphasized the increased role they play in mission readiness, sharing with Kendall that since 2018 they have seen a 600% increase in demand for winter season storm reconnaissance, and a 20% increase in tropical storm reconnaissance.



Kendall finished his visit with an address to a formation of Airmen and Guardians who had completed their training for the day. The final daily formation is a way for instructors to pass along updates and information before the start of a weekend. Kendall used the occasion to pass along his thanks and gratitude to Airmen and Guardians undergoing training for the start of their military careers.



“Thank you for wearing the uniform, for the work you put in every day, and for the sacrifices you and your family make and will continue to make in the years to come,” said Kendall. “We are proud to have you on our nation’s military team. One Team. One Fight.”