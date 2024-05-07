16th Sustainment Brigade provides Combat Support Centers in Sweden during Defender 24.

BODEN, Sweden - The 95th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, in partnership with Swedish Armed Forces, conducted a joint convoy support center on March 3, 2024 during the onward movement phase in support of the DEFENDER 2024.



This CSC served as a logistical note for the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to travel on a 900-kilometer road march from Narvik, Norway, to Rovajarvi, Finland. The CSC was one of several critical logistical nodes that formed a vital part of the transit route through the High North to ensure the safe and efficient movement of the 3rd LBCT.



Sweden recently became an official member of NATO on March 7, 2024. Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson, the commander of the 95th CSSB, under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, said she was honored to be one of the first U.S. Army units to work with Swedish Allies after joining NATO.



“Getting here on the ground and working with the Swedish Armed Forces has been amazing,” said Eskelson. “They have met us with open arms and helped us navigate through the High North and what it means to drive across Sweden because it is new to us. It’s been really eye-opening, and we’ve learned a lot.”



The 95th CSSB and Swedish Armed Forces ensured the safe and timely transportation of approximately 1,600 U.S. Army Soldiers and 200 U.S. Army vehicles with the 3rd LBCT. Upon the convoy’s arrival in Finland, they will participate in multinational training activities as part of Finland's national exercise, Northern Forest 24, along with Immediate Response 24.



Col. Ryan Barnett, commander of the 3rd LBCT, relied on this CSC to successfully lead his Soldiers from Norway to their forward operating sites in Finland.



“The combat support centers established by the 21st TSC are vital for our mission success as our light brigade combat team conducts this historical tactical road march through Norway, Sweden and into Finland in support of Immediate Response,” said Barnett. “The CSCs enable our unit to project U.S. Army combat power into the High North.”



Despite the challenges with the large-scale movement of personnel and equipment in the High North, the mission was able to achieve its objectives, making it a testament to the effectiveness of the 95th CSSB and Swedish Armed Forces’ strategy and execution.



“It’s much different operating in the High North than what we’re used to seeing in the lower Europe,” said Eskelson. “We’re really working with colder temperatures where vehicles act differently and then doing recovery operations in this environment; that’s also a bit more difficult, as well as understanding and reacting to the wildlife such as reindeers that may come out onto the roads.”



The CSC operation in Sweden was an example of how collaboration and mutual support can lead to success. By working together, the U.S. Army, NATO Allies, and partner nations demonstrated their commitment to achieving shared goals and the importance of collective sustainment.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted an exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

