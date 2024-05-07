USAMMA cuts ribbon on new medical maintenance facility at Tobyhanna Army Depot

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. -- Three pairs of shiny golden scissors quickly sliced through a bright red ribbon, recognizing the completion of a multi-million-dollar modernization project at Tobyhanna Army Depot.



But it also commemorated a significant milestone in support of medical readiness for U.S. Army and joint forces.



The newly renovated space on the Pennsylvania installation provides more space, better amenities and, perhaps most notably, vastly improved lighting for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division, known as MMOD-PA.



“If you ever got a chance to visit the old building, you will notice that this modernization effort has literally brought the MMOD out of the darkness,” joked Jorge Magana-Cortez, director of USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate.



With a more serious tone, Magana-Cortez explained that the care and effort given to the entire construction project, including something as simple as lighting, means a great deal to the technicians who will now be equipped to do their best work.



Magana-Cortez served as host of a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 2 as leaders from USAMMA and Tobyhanna were joined by USAMMA staff members and officials from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command headquarters to recognize an occasion roughly four years in the making.



MMOD-PA is one of three stateside MMODs under USAMMA, a direct reporting unit to AMLC, with the others located in Utah and California. The MMODs provide sustainment-level maintenance support for standard and nonstandard medical devices for all Army components, authorized DOD activities and other federal agencies.



The modernization project at Tobyhanna encompassed renovations to warehouse storage, supply and maintenance areas. The 60,000-square-foot facility doubles the available equipment storage space compared to the prior building, in addition to providing a state-of-the-art supply system and increased workspace for technicians.



The design of the renovated space also provides workflow advantages over the old building, according to MMOD-PA Interim Director William Wall.



“In our new building, we were directly involved in the design process, which allowed us to better organize the layout based on our business processes,” Wall said. “As an example, in the old building, our maintenance shop was separated into three sections and now we are all together. This open floor plan creates an improved team atmosphere and more opportunity for collaboration.”



The new building features a sprinkler system and fully functional heating and air-conditioning systems throughout, both major improvements over the previous building.



Other facility improvements include the new overhead LED lighting, durable epoxy flooring, new materiel handling equipment, updated IT equipment and modernized restrooms, office space and furniture.



Additionally, a dedicated training room also doubles as space to provide telemaintenance support to operational forces around the globe.



“This facility, the barebones looks excellent, but what you all have done here, you can really see the streamlined operations,” said Robert A. Lantka II, deputy to the commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot. “It’s very impressive when you walk in so just a bit of recognition for the AMLC team for that. Well done.”



Both Lantka and Magana-Cortez underscored the importance of teamwork and collaboration between multiple organizations to get the project across the finish line.



Tobyhanna Army Depot has invested more than $900 million in its facilities over the past 12 to 14 years, Lantka said, with this modernization the latest in a long list of success stories.



Lantka recalled touring MMOD-PA’s old space when he came into his position in 2022, describing it as “dark and a little dingy.”



“To look at the work environment now, it’s really amazing and I just wanted to thank everyone involved,” he said.



Following the ribbon cutting, Wall presented awards to 10 members of the workforce for their contributions during the renovation and moving process.



They included Willie Kendricks, Jay Cali, Joseph Wargo, Amy Polifko, Desaree Seroka, Jamie White, John Mrus, Michael McHugh, Justin Soltis and Mark Kisel.



“This ribbon cutting ceremony is for you,” Magana-Cortez told the workforce. “We appreciate all the hard work that you have done and what you’re going to do in the future in this building for our operational forces.”

