Munson Moms and Daughters support healthcare delivery

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – As we prepare to honor mothers nationwide this Mother’s Day, two Munson Army Health Center employees reflected on the unique circumstance of working within the same organization as their moms.



Lisa Dunn, Sr. and Lisa Dunn, Jr.



Lisa Dunn, Sr. worked on post at the Defense Commissary Agency for 16 years before transferring to Munson in January 2023.



About a month later, her daughter Lisa Dunn, Jr. transferred to Munson from the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center SHARP Academy, also on Fort Leavenworth.



“I had been at the commissary for a long time and wanted a change,” explained Dunn, Sr. on coming to work at Munson. She works at the information desk welcoming patients when they arrive at the health center, answering questions and helping them find what they need.



“What I like most about my job is all the nice people I come in contact with,” said Dunn, Sr. Her daughter agrees.



“I like being a friendly face that patients can remember during their visits at Munson,” said Lisa Dunn, Jr., a medical support assistant in Munson’s Department of Public Health.



Both mother and daughter serve a pivotal role in maintaining the flow of information and facilitating a seamless patient experience. And it is evident that patients like them.



“We get so many positive comments about them from patients,” said Tiffany Dipman, Munson’s patient advocate, who manages the health center’s patient satisfaction program. “Both of these ladies consistently receive the highest marks on all their patient interactions.”



Dunn, Jr. said that working at the same organization as her mother is great.



“We live together as well. We carpool and I love that we get to spend so much time together. It creates another bonding experience even though it is work,” she said.



And, with Mother’s Day approaching, Dunn, Jr. provided an assessment of her mom.



“She is the best mother that a girl could ask for,” said Dunn, Jr., “She is appreciated much more than she knows, and I hope that she has a wonderful Mother's Day!”



Mary Jo Torgler and Samantha Kiely



Behind the scenes on the support services side of Munson’s mission, Mary Jo Torgler said she and her daughter Samantha Kiely, keep Munson safe and supplied. Torgler is the safety and occupational health manager for the facility and has been at Munson since 2001.



“I love working down the hall from my daughter, because we do at least get to see each other,” said Torgler, who lives apart from her daughter.



Kiely transferred to Munson after working in logistics across the installation at the Joint Regional Corrections Facility for four years.



“I always wanted to work over here, so I kept applying for jobs until one finally stuck,” said Kiely, who is the facilities sole supply technician. She is responsible for ordering all medical supplies for Munson including the dental, veterinary, and mental health clinics, and the medical mission at the military corrections complex.



“She hit the ground running and is a valued part of our team. Her efforts have a direct impact on patient care,” said Tim Clements, Munson’s logistics chief and Kiely’s supervisor.



For Kiely, working at Munson with her mom is a win.



“I love my team over here. It is such a great environment. And my mom brings me lunch all the time and that is nice,” said Kiely. “Everything I'm proud to see in myself I learned from her. [She is] the best mentor, guide, and example a person could have asked for. Love you, happy Mother’s Day!”



To learn more about career opportunities at Munson, visit USAJobs.gov and search keyword “Military Treatment Facilities under DHA”, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas for location.

