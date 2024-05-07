Fort Johnson halfway to donation goal at campaign midpoint

FORT JOHNSON, La. — With less than one month left in the 2024 Army Emergency Relief campaign, Fort Johnson has garnered a total of more than $50,000 in donations. With a goal of $100,000, the installation is steadily working closer to making this target a reality.

AER’s mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve Soldiers and Families in financial distress.

Fort Johnson retirees, veterans, civilians and other Soldiers have come together since the start of the campaign March 1 to ensure Soldiers and Families receive this assistance in their time of need.

Fort Johnson AER unit representatives have reported informing 100% of their formations about the campaign, meeting one of the installation’s milestones regarding full unit acknowledgement.

Molly Van Dyke, Financial Readiness Program manager at Fort Johnson’s Army Community Service, and Gary Allen, Financial Readiness specialist, have been invested since she first got word of the campaign. So far, Van Dyke, Allen and the AER team have assisted 99 Soldiers and Families with more than $80,000 in grants and loans this year.

One of the ways they have spread the word about donating to AER is by engaging and informing the community while taking part in multiple events including things like The Amazing Race, fun runs and newcomers orientations.

As for Fort Johnson’s progress up to this point, Van Dyke and Allen expressed enthusiasm about how much the Fort Johnson community has donated.

“The AER team is excited we’ve reached our halfway mark for fundraising,” Van Dyke said. “However, we know the work is not done. We are always looking for ways to continue to engage the community and get the word out about donation opportunities.”

With just under 50 days left in the campaign, Allen added he hopes the momentum of donations grows even stronger.

“There are multiple ways to donate,” Allen said. “The easiest is going to the website or click on the QR code. People can donate via credit card, eCheck or PayPal.”

To donate and help Fort Johnson reach its goal in supporting Soldiers and their Families, please visit https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/ftjohnson.

